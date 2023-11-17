Sweaty Betty Black Friday sale now live: 30% off everything, 50% off 200+ styles

Sweaty Betty, a global activewear and lifestyle brand, has launched its Black Friday sale. Right now, you can get 30% off items sitewide, and 50% off over 200 styles. Ideal for the exercise lover in your life and just in time for the holidays, enjoy free shipping on orders over $75. The Power 7/8 Workout Leggings come in a plethora of colorways and are now $50 in select styles marked down from $100, and are versatile enough to be worn during any workout. The Athlete Doubleweight Seamless Workout Zipup is also 50% off, coming in at $54, down from $108 – this top has 4-way stretch and is ideal for training. Perfect for lounging, the Restful Boucle Half Zip Sweatshirt is available for $54, down from $108, and comes in three colorways. Head below to learn more about Sweaty Betty’s Black Friday Sale.

The Power 7/8 Workout Leggings, now $50 in select styles, are designed for every workout. Featuring sweat-wicking and quick-drying material, these leggings will hold everything in place while you train. The Power 7/8 Workout Leggings also include a side and a back pocket. The Athlete Doubleweight Seeamless Workout Zipup is available for $54 in five colorways, and features a smooth and seamless design that prevents chafing. Additional highlights include thumbholes for additional coverage and sweat-wicking fabric, making this the perfect layering piece during the winter months. Lastly we have Sweaty Betty’s cozy Restful Boucle Half Zip Sweatshirt coming in at $54. Made with a boxy fit and a wide collar that can be zipped up or down, this sweatshirt can be worn for a night out or while lounging around the house.

Additional stellar deals during Sweaty Betty’s Black Friday sale include:

More on Power Workout 7/8 Leggings:

Our stretchy, multi-sport gym leggings designed for every workout.

Stretchy fabric with flattering seams to sculpt the bum.

Sweat-wicking, quick-drying and breathable.

Side pocket and back zip pocket.

Internal adjustable drawcord.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!