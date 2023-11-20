Amazon launches massive Funko POP! sale from $4.50: Marvel, Star Wars, Spider-Man, more

As part of its now live early Black Friday sale, Amazon has launched massive Funko POP! sale. The deals start from just $4.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Making for a wonderful chance to lock some stocking stuffer gifts down, or just to fill out your own collection, you’ll find characters from Star Wars, the Marvel universe, Toy Story, classic Disney IP, TV shows, and much more. These deals are on a first-come-first-serve basis, which means once the discounted stock has been claimed the deal will be no longer – some of them are already at 50% claimed as well. Browse through everything right here and head below for some top picks.

Amazon early Black Friday Funko POP! deals:

Funko Pop! Star Wars: Book of Boba Fett features:

Boba Fett, reemerges from the shadows wearing his father’s famous armor, ready to take on new missions.

Gear up for the STAR WARS series The Book of Boba Fett with this Pop! Boba Fett.

Vinyl bobblehead is approximately 5-inches tall.

Perfect gift for any STAR WARS fan!

