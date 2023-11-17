Black Friday Arcade1Up deals up to $400 off: NBA JAM, Marvel, NFL, PONG, more from $130

The Black Friday Arcade1Up deals are now going live via Amazon, Best Buy, and elsewhere. Alongside some of its upright 3/4-scale machines that are now on sale below, first let’s take a look at the Arcade1Up NBA JAM 2-Player Countercade for $129.99 shipped via Amazon. Regularly $230 and currently full price at Walmart, this is up to $100 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also a match of the short-lived offer we tracked last month and is on par with the best deals we have seen since a couple limited offers landed at $10 less last year. Delivering a more compact arcade experience to your game room, this model brings the iconic retro arcade-style NBA JAM action to your setup. The 2-player action carries through to all of the included titles, NBA JAM, NBA Jam: TE, and NBA Jam: Hang Time, and features an 8-inch display, light-up marquee art, and a headphone jack. Hit up our launch coverage for more details and then head below for more Black Friday Arcade1Up deals.

Black Friday Arcade1Up deals

If it’s the console games you’re after instead, the Black Friday deals are now going live on those as well. Joining the thousands of games now on sale in digital form via Xbox and PlayStation, you’ll find now live Amazon Black Friday deals at the ready on physical copies in this morning’s roundup as well.

Arcade1Up NBA Jam 2-Player Countercade features:

Countertop arcade game

Take it right out of the box, plug it in and start gobbling up pellets

Perfect for home bars, offices, dorm rooms, or anywhere else you’d want to squeeze in some retro gaming, Arcade1Up’s counter-cades are compact in size, but always an enormous amount of fun

Light-Up Marquees

Headphone Jack

2-Player Link Ports (to play via game controller!)

Games: NBA JAM, NBA Jam: TE, NBA Jam: Hang Time

