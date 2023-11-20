Anker Nebula Cosmos projector casts up to 120-inch display with HDR upscaling for $450

Anker Nebula’s early Black Friday deals are here, taking up to 40% off its line of projectors and accessories, like the Anker Nebula Cosmos 1080p Video Projector for $449.99 shipped. Down from its regular $700 price tag, this projector has seen a few discounts over the year, usually once every one to two months, with the greatest drop being down to a $480 low. Today’s deal comes in as a 36% markdown off the going rate, giving you $250 in savings and landing it at a new all-time low.

This video projector offers a 1080p resolution (4K supported) that can be cast up to 120 inches, with a digital zoom to allow image size adjustments without you needing to get up to move it. It features HDR10 that provides sharper detail and clarity with brighter colors and deeper blacks, and for any non-HDR content you may hope to stream, its Hybrid Log Gamma function is able to upscale it in real-time without needing to fiddle with the settings menu. With speakers powered by Dolby Digital Plus, you’ll also be able to enjoy 360-degree surround sound for a complete cinematic experience. It comes packed with more than 7,000 apps, including Prime Video, Youtube, Hulu, and more. It comes with HDMI and USB-A connection options, along with wireless connectivity via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or you can mirror-cast from your phone or laptop.

And be sure to check out our coverage of the Optoma Compact Short-Throw Laser Home Theater and Gaming Projector, which is able to cast a 120-inch display from only four feet away, and provides a 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution “without any downscaling or compression,” with a 500,000:1 contrast ratio for brighter whites, deeper blacks, and rich, cinematic colors. Various models are available ranging from $973 to $2,600.

Nebula Cosmos 1080p Video Projector features:

Blockbuster Picture: The projector’s radiant 1080p (4K supported) image features HDR10 so you can watch your favorite movies, sports events, games, shows, and more in incredible detail and clarity with brighter colors and deeper blacks.

Supersize Your Movies: Forget tiny 60-inch TVs—Go big with Cosmos’s colossal 120-inch picture for that true cinema scale. And thanks to the digital zoom, can you adjust the image size without getting up and moving the projector.

Every Detail Matters: Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) upscales non-HDR content in real time so that everything you watch looks as crisp and clear as possible. And there’s no need to fiddle with settings menus—Cosmos will upscale automatically because the projector is 4K supported.

Superior Sound: There’s more to movies than the visuals alone. Cosmos packs in a trio of speakers powered by Dolby Digital Plus for 360° of true cinematic sound. From explosive action to hard-hitting dialogue, hear every moment loud and clear.

Packed with Content: Android TV 9.0 is your gateway to a universe of awesome entertainment. Choose from more than 7,000 apps, including Prime Video, YouTube, Hulu, and more. For peak performance, please update to the latest firmware.

