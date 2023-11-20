New all-time low befalls this 14-inch ASUS Chromebook Plus at $299 (Save $200), more

Rikka Altland -
Best BuyAsusChromebook
Reg. $499 $299
an open laptop computer sitting on top of a table

Best Buy is offering up the best prices to date across a collection of new Chromebook Plus models. Shipping is free across the board. A favorite has the new ASUS 14-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus marked down to $299. It normally fetches $499, and is now clocking in at a new all-time low. This is only the second discount so far, and is now $200 off. It’s an extra $100 under our previous mention of the launch discount, too. All of the savings are detailed on this landing page, and we also break it down just which of the new Acer, HP, ASUS, and Lenovo Chromebooks are on sale below.

Google’s new Chromebook Plus series helps simplify the Chrome OS lineup by mandating minimum specs that are twice as good as last year’s top-selling devices. The improved hardware means that there are some better features than your standard Chromebook, with a bigger focus on AI, added customization, and everything else you can read over in our launch coverage.

Chromebook Plus models on sale:

ASUS Chromebook Plus features:

Simplify your life with the sleek and stylish ASUS Chromebook Plus, the 14-inch laptop that has all the power to make light work of your daily tasks. Chromebook Plus laptops offer double the speed, double the memory, and double the storage*. Powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 3 processor, ASUS Chromebook Plus boosts your productivity and lets you have more fun on the move — wherever you are, whatever you’re doing. 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best Buy

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of…

Asus

Chromebook

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Anker’s recent Prime 240W USB-C charging station ...
Get a lifetime 20TB cloud storage subscription from Pri...
Safeguard your holiday packages with Anker’s Smar...
Best LEGO Black Friday deals now live: Marvel Daily Bug...
Nanoleaf thread-smart mixed shapes wall light 12-pack a...
The North Face offers 30% off fleece styles including j...
Amazon launches massive Funko POP! sale from $4.50: Mar...
Cotopaxi launches Black Friday sale: Up to 25% off best...
Load more...
Show More Comments