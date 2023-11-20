New all-time low befalls this 14-inch ASUS Chromebook Plus at $299 (Save $200), more

Best Buy is offering up the best prices to date across a collection of new Chromebook Plus models. Shipping is free across the board. A favorite has the new ASUS 14-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus marked down to $299. It normally fetches $499, and is now clocking in at a new all-time low. This is only the second discount so far, and is now $200 off. It’s an extra $100 under our previous mention of the launch discount, too. All of the savings are detailed on this landing page, and we also break it down just which of the new Acer, HP, ASUS, and Lenovo Chromebooks are on sale below.

Google’s new Chromebook Plus series helps simplify the Chrome OS lineup by mandating minimum specs that are twice as good as last year’s top-selling devices. The improved hardware means that there are some better features than your standard Chromebook, with a bigger focus on AI, added customization, and everything else you can read over in our launch coverage.

Chromebook Plus models on sale:

ASUS Chromebook Plus features:

Simplify your life with the sleek and stylish ASUS Chromebook Plus, the 14-inch laptop that has all the power to make light work of your daily tasks. Chromebook Plus laptops offer double the speed, double the memory, and double the storage*. Powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 3 processor, ASUS Chromebook Plus boosts your productivity and lets you have more fun on the move — wherever you are, whatever you’re doing.

