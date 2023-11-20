Cotopaxi launches Black Friday sale: Up to 25% off bestselling items

Cotopaxi’s Black Friday sale is now live through November 27. Right around the corner from the holidays, Cotopaxi is offering a wide variety of select bestselling jackets, vests, bags, packs, and more for up to 25% off that make great gifts for your loved ones. The women’s Fuego Down Parka is available for $243.75, marked down 25% off from $325, and is perfect to keep you warm during the cold winter months. The men’s Fuego Down Jacket is also 25% off and coming in at $202.50, marking the lowest price of the year for this colorful coat. There is also the Viaje 35L Weekender bag for $97.50, a gorgeous midsize shoulder bag coming in two colorways. Free shipping on orders of $99 or more. Keep reading below the fold to learn more about Cotopaxi’s Black Friday sale.

The women’s retro-inspired Fuego Down Parka is made of water resistant fabric with a scuba hood ensuring a secure fit and is going for $243.75. Uniquely, you can unziup this parka from the bottom for venting and added range of motion; the Fuego Down Parka falls at mid-thigh length and comes in seven colorways. Next up we have the men’s Fuego Down Jacket now priced at $202.50, down 25% from its original price, marking its lowest price of the year. Made with 800-fill down and a water-resistant nylon shell, this jacket can easily be worn year round. Other highlights include cuffs that are elastically bound, an adjustable drawcord waist, an interior stash pocket, and zippered hand pockets. Lastly, we are loving Cotopaxi’s Viaje 35L Weekender bag for $97.50, down from $130. This weekender that can be used for a staycation or a long weekend away and is made from recycled materials. It feautures both long and short carrying handles, an accessory pocket, luggage handle pass through, a separte laundry compartment in the bottom, and more. Available in two colorways.

Additional bestselling items from Cotopaxi’s Black Friday sale:

Women’s:

Men’s:

More on the Fuego Down Parka:

The Fuego is our cold weather cocoon of choice. Made with responsibly sourced 800-fill down and a DWR-finished ripstop nylon shell, this lightweight insulated parka is one we turn to year-round, from summer camping to winter wandering. And we made the shell water-resistant to keep you warm in wet conditions.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!