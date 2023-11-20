Get a lifetime 20TB cloud storage subscription from Prism Drive for $70

We all keep some of our most valued data online. Backing up beyond your computer has long been commonly known as a safe move, but deciding where to put extra copies of your favorite and most important videos, photos, and work documents can be overwhelming. For a place that can’t be compromised by physical problems, consider a cloud solution. You d get this lifetime subscription for 20TB on Prism Drive Secure Cloud Storage for just $69.97 (Reg. $1,494).

Prism is designed to be an easy-to-use solution that works for people with zero knowledge of cloud technology in need of a backup solution for personal and work reasons. It supports the saving and transferring of any file type, and it allows users to upload and access their files from any device anywhere with a reliable internet connection.

The 20TB of storage space can fit large-scale video projects and other large-file-driven data. For most people, this is more than you’ll need for a lifetime. It supports sharing content with easily shareable links that can give colleagues, friends, and whoever you send them access to your Prism Drive media. It makes searching for things easy with quick file previews, and the security is top of the-line with AES 256-bit and HTTPS encryption.

Users love Prism Drive across the board. One recent review describes it as “Great value and tech support was superb. I’d recommend them highly for your cloud needs.”

Get this lifetime subscription for 20TB on Prism Drive Secure Cloud Storage for just $69.97 (reg. $1494) through November 16th only.

See Deal

Prices subject to change.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!