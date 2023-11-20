Peak Design Black Friday up to 40% off: Camera anchor clips/straps, bags, and more from $18

The annual Peak Design Black Friday sale has now arrived. The brand has been delivering popular photography focused camera gear for years now, alongside backpacks, tech pouches, and smartphone cases, and this year’s Black Friday discounts have now landed. Deals on Peak Design gear don’t come around all that often – maybe a few times a year at best, and rarely with this sort of selection – but you can now save up to 40% off a range of its tech carriers and photography accessories, including the popular Anchor and Capture Clips, straps, and more. Pricing kicks off from $18 and you’ll find our top picks waiting down below the fold.

Peak Design Black Friday photography gear deals:

Peak Design Black Friday bag and organizer deals:

While we aren’t tracking any deals on the brand’s iPhone 15 fabric-wrapped case – here’s our hands-on review, you’ll find up to 40% off the Samsung Galaxy variants alongside the Nomad x Peak Design Rugged case and more right here starting from $21.

Peak Design camera Cuff and Anchor Clip features:

The most elegant, unobtrusive way to protect your camera from accidental drops, Cuff camera wrist strap is total peace of mind in a tiny, low-profile package. Quickly and securely connect Cuff to any camera, binoculars, or other device using our unique Anchor Link system. Each Anchor holds over 200lbs (90kg), strong enough to keep the heaviest of pro rigs safe.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!