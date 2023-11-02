Tested: Peak Design’s Action Button-less fabric iPhone 15 cases + FREE store credit program

Today we are taking a hands-on look at the new Peak Design Everyday fabric iPhone 15 cases. The brand is back again this year with an updated design of its Everyday case, this time with some new color options in the form of a nice Midnight Blue, a Sun yellow, and Redwood brown treatment. The MagSafe case also feature a bonus SlimLink connector to integrate with the rest of the brand’s accessories alongside metal buttons, but you’ll most definitely want to head below for more details on those before dropping any cash down. Our hands-on review of the new Peak Design Everyday fabric iPhone 15 case awaits after the jump.

Hands-on with Peak Design’s Everyday fabric iPhone 15 cases

The new rubber and nylon Everyday fabric iPhone 15 case comes in five color options for all four models of Apple’s latest handset starting at $49.95 shipped. The Pro models also have the option of adding the pop out finger loop grip on the back at $59.95 shipped.

Here’s a closer look at the specs:

Built-in connection system (called SlimLink) is ultra secure and feels like magic

Nylon canvas fabric shell is weatherproof, 100% recycled, and Bluesign-approved

Super-slim 2.4mm profile

Protective lip around screen and camera lenses

Compatible with MagSafe accessories & chargers

Premium Aluminum buttons

9to5Toys’ Take

The new Peak Design Everyday fabric iPhone 15 case delivers much of what I loved about last year’s once again, but with a range new color options as opposed to the charcoal and sage it has offered for a few years now. They feature a sort of hard matte rubberized construction with the brand’s usual fabric backing it refers to as a nylon canvas shell. It feels like a sort of classic book binding to me, delivering a slightly textured experience that feels high-end to my hands and looks fantastic. And while there is no microfiber plushy interior here, the fabric treatment does carry through to the inside of the case for a much softer landing pad than the usual hard plastic we see on budget brands.

Alongside being completely compatible with Qi wireless chargers and the slew of MagSafe chargers I have around the office, it once again employs the brand’s mounting technology known as Slim Link. The small metallic square front and center on the back of the case allows for an even more secure connection to its collection of accessories – everything from a mobile tripod and wireless charging gear to wall mounts, motorcycle/car vent mounts (the brand happens to make one of the best and most robust car mounts I have ever tested out as well), and more.

All-in all, it is a wonderful look and feel, but there are some important caveats to talk about here. The metal button covers do look fantastic, but they are slightly slightly less haptic and clicky than I would personally appreciate – the slightest touch will trigger the power button. It’s not a huge problem or anything that would deter me from buying one, but it should be mentioned.

Next up is the Action button cover, or rather the lack thereof. While the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models don’t apply here, the pro models with Apple’s new Action Button certainly do. Peak Design has unfortunately omitted an Action Button cover on the first run of its Everyday fabric iPhone 15 cases, but it doesn’t appear to be doing just about everything it can to make customers happy and offer up some more than fair options here:

With our new iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max cases, it’s kinda hard to press the Action Button on the side of the phone. Still functional, but it ain’t the best experience. So we’re updating our case design to have a button instead of a cutout.

Peak Design is giving folks some options in the form of store credit, and optional upcoming adapter kit and store credit, or an entirely free case replacement with the button cover built-in. All you’ll need to is register the case (takes 2 minutes) using your serial number and the following options will become available to you:

Get a free ‘Button Upgrade Kit’ + $15 store credit* (Button Kit ETA mid November, credit sent immediately) Keep your case as-is and get a $40 store credit* (credit sent immediately & valid for 30 days) Get a free replacement case with a button (ETA mid November)

Options 1 and 2 are designed to minimize material waste and carbon footprint For options 1 and 2, credit is in USD and will be sent in the form of a 1-time-use coupon code valid at peakdesign.com and Peak Design retail stores with an expiration date 30 days after receipt.

Here’s a render of what the Button Upgrade Kit will look like:

Well, considering how much I personally appreciate the design of the Peak Design cases, and how much I prefer the Action Button cover on my cases, it’s certainly not the first brand to deliver cutout models but it is clearly doing everything it can to remedy the situation.

All things considered, and after reading this review, you’re in some ways sort of getting free store credit for doing nothing but keeping the case you wanted anyway. Otherwise, you’re just getting the replacement you prefer for FREE or an adapter kit for nothing with some FREE credit. It’s not perfect, but it’s pretty darn good if you ask me.

