TruGolf’s intuitive home golf simulator makes a great gift at $173

The fall and winter mark some of the saddest months for golfers. Not long after the season’s first freeze, golfers in the country’s frigid regions begin the disheartening process of packing away their cherished golf clubs for slumber. Meanwhile, golf course workers shutter the fairways and greens in preparation for winterization.

Golf is a game that requires practice, patience, and even more practice. For many, that winter pause cuts into valuable time on the range and putting greens. All isn’t lost, as technology allows the swings to continue for the warmth and comfort of your home or office.

Keep swinging this winter with the TruGolf Mini Golf Simulator. It’s available for $172.97 (reg. $229.99) during the November Campaign event.

Golfers of all skill levels will find value in TruGolf’s simulator. It features an impact trainer with a mini sensor and E6 Connect software to offer true golfing experiences away from the course.

The impact trainer provides a weighted swing experience that mimics the feel of a well-placed swing. As you perform your swing, the sensor captures swing data in real-time, providing accurate feedback on your shot. A post-swing analyzer dives even deeper into swing analytics, such as angle of attack, club path, swing tempo and more.

The E6 Connect software takes this simulator to another level. Connect it to your TV, computer or tablet and receive access to full course play on more than 100 3D-rendered real-world golf courses. While course play is a sight to behold, there’s access to four driving ranges along with 13 chipping and putting ranges.

“Great item for any level golfer. Fun and easy to use… Overall, a great way to get some swings in and have some fun either alone or even online with others,” writes a verified 5-star reviewer.

The TruGolf Mini Golf Simulator is compatible with iOS or PC devices. It also ships with a swing path mat.

With this intuitive golf simulator, winter won’t hamper your progress or diminish your skills with the club. Purchase the TruGolf Mini Golf Simulator. Purchase it for $172.97 (reg. $229.99) before 11:59 p.m. PT on Nov. 15.

