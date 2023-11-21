Affinity Designer, Photo, and Publisher image apps drop 40% for Black Friday, deals from $11

The annual Affinity Black Friday sale is now live. Another one of our favorite image manipulation and editing software brands has kicked off its yearly sale, as Affinity is now serving up solid 40% price drops across its entire lineup. The brand’s photo editing, graphic design, and page layout apps have been mainstays around here for years and the latest versions are now at some of the best prices ever for Black Friday. You’ll also find a notable offer for folks upgrading from version 1 software with an additional discount available on the universal all-in-one license.

Annual Affinity Black Friday sale

First, let’s take a look at the straight 40% price drops on the version 2 software now live as part of the Affinity Black Friday sale:

The developer is also offering a notable Black Friday offer on the Affinity 2 Universal License package (learn more about the V2 universal license at 9to5Mac) that includes all three apps on all operating systems as well as iPad. And that’s on top of the aforementioned upgrade offer:

Get even more of the latest details on Affinity Photo, Affinity Designer, and Affinity Publisher over at 9to5Mac.

More details on Affinity image editing suites:

Built for a pro workflow. Live real-time editing, massive image support, super steady pan and zoom at maximum refresh rate, near instant load of huge files… it’s exceptionally fast and powerful. Flawless retouching. Smooth skin with frequency separation. Retouch with Dodge, Burn, Clone, Patch and Blemish Removal tools. Remove unwanted objects with the magical Inpainting Brush. Work in a dedicated liquify workspace to perfectly sculpt features and more. Full RAW development. Shoot in RAW and enjoy an end-to-end 32-bit experience. Bring out all the details and control those finer corrections to take that perfect shot to the next level.

