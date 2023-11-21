ASUS ROG Ally gaming handheld runs Windows starting at $450 (Reg. $600+)

Best Buy is now making it more affordable to wrap up one of the new ASUS ROG Ally Gaming handhelds for under the tree. Right now, you can drop the base model with a Ryzen Z1 processor down to $449.99 shipped. It typically sells for $600, and is now seeing a $150 discount down to the lowest price yet. If your portable gaming could use a bit more oomph, the Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor version clocks in at $619.99 with one of its first discounts. This is down from $700, and actually drops a bit lower with a my Best Buy membership at $599.99. Head below for more.

The ASUS ROG Ally PC gaming handheld arrives as a Steam Deck competitor, flashing an all-white coat of paint and some sprinkled in RGB accenting. Each model comes based around a 7-inch 1080p display and backed by Dolby Atmos audio and support for full Windows. That lets it play titles from the likes of Steam, Xbox Game Pass, and even cloud gaming services. You’ll find a 512GB SSD on each model, as well as your choice of an AMD Ryzen Z1 or Z1 Extreme processor depending on what type of performance you’re after.

By comparison, Valve just launched the new Steam Deck OLED. This new version of the original gaming handheld from Value isn’t a true sucessor, but more of a version 1.5 device. It has the same internal processing power, just now with an updated OLED display and longer battery life. We detail everything new over in our launch coverage, which should give you a better idea of what to expect compared to either of the ROG Ally.

ASUS ROG Ally features:

Play your way with the ROG Ally gaming handheld. Access any game that runs on Windows across all game platforms, including Steam, GOG, Xbox Game Pass, cloud gaming services, Android apps and more. Play anywhere, anytime, using handheld mode or by connecting the Ally to a TV and linking multiple controllers to play with friends.

