Belkin’s latest 15W MagSafe StandBy chargers on sale from $78 (Reg. $100+), more

Amazon is now carrying its Black Friday 2023 savings over to an assortment of Belkin charging accessories. Actually, there’s so many price cuts that the deals are broken up into two different sales here and here – but we’ll be sorting through the top picks below. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. If you’re looking for the perfect iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9 charger, Belkin’s 3-in-1 stand is one of our favorites. Now it’s dropping down to $119.99 from the usual $150 price tag to mark the second-best price of the year. It’s within $5 of the all-time low, too, while offering a notable chance to upgrade your nightstand with one of the most popular StandBy-ready solutions out there. We break down the experience below the fold.

With MagSafe at the center of the nightstand or desk upgrade, this 3-in-1 Belkin charging stand features a 15W magnetic stand perfect for topping off your new iPhone 15, as well as older iPhone 12, 13, and 14 series devices. Off to the side is an Apple Watch charging puck that has been refreshed to support the new fast charging found on Series 9 (as well as previous-generation Series 7 and 8 models), not to mention a 5W Qi pad underneath for AirPods and the like.

Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger features:

Charge your iPhone 13 / iPhone 12, Apple Watch, and AirPods at the same time with our MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger. There’s a 15-watt MagSafe wireless charging stand for your new iPhone, a magnetic charging module for Apple Watch, and a pad to wirelessly charge your AirPods. Premium finishes like stainless steel complement iPhone 15 models and other Apple devices. The bold, modern design fits perfectly in any space, from office to living room.

