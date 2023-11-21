Cricut holiday deals now live at up to 50% off: Joy crafting machine $99, mug press, more

As part of its early Black Friday deals, Amazon has now launched a notable new Cricut sale, loaded with solid price drops on the brand’s popular crafting and cutting machines, heat press gear, and more. You’re looking at up to 50% off the going rates with free shipping across the board. Joining deals on some of its pro-grade options like the Cricut Maker 3 and Autopress Heat Press at up to $400 off, you’ll also find some of the brand’s more modest home crafting and cutting machines starting from $79 to create custom gifts, keepsakes, personalized labels, and more – the basic heat and mug press models are also on sale ahead of Black Friday. You’ll find all of the deals on this page and some top picks down below.

Early Black Friday Cricut deals:

The early Black Friday deals are in full swing with many of the official advertised offers already live right now. Our master hub is up and ready to be updated constantly throughout the end of the week and into Cyber Monday 2023. So be sure to go scope it out and bookmark the page so you can check back as we move towards Thanksgiving Day.

Cricut Joy Machine features:

Works with 50+ materials, including popular materials like vinyl, iron-on & cardstock

Cuts intricate designs with precision

Writes, draws & foils

Free, easy-to-learn Design Space app

Bluetooth wireless technology

Upload & cut your own designs or choose from the Cricut Design Space library

Free live workshops, online courses & beginner cheatsheets

World-class customer support is available via phone or chat

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!