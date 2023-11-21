Cricut holiday deals now live at up to 50% off: Joy crafting machine $99, mug press, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonCricut
50% off From $79

As part of its early Black Friday deals, Amazon has now launched a notable new Cricut sale, loaded with solid price drops on the brand’s popular crafting and cutting machines, heat press gear, and more. You’re looking at up to 50% off the going rates with free shipping across the board. Joining deals on some of its pro-grade options like the Cricut Maker 3 and Autopress Heat Press at up to $400 off, you’ll also find some of the brand’s more modest home crafting and cutting machines starting from $79 to create custom gifts, keepsakes, personalized labels, and more – the basic heat and mug press models are also on sale ahead of Black Friday. You’ll find all of the deals on this page and some top picks down below. 

Early Black Friday Cricut deals:

The early Black Friday deals are in full swing with many of the official advertised offers already live right now. Our master hub is up and ready to be updated constantly throughout the end of the week and into Cyber Monday 2023. So be sure to go scope it out and bookmark the page so you can check back as we move towards Thanksgiving Day. 

Cricut Joy Machine features:

  • Works with 50+ materials, including popular materials like vinyl, iron-on & cardstock
  • Cuts intricate designs with precision
  • Writes, draws & foils
  • Free, easy-to-learn Design Space app
  • Bluetooth wireless technology
  • Upload & cut your own designs or choose from the Cricut Design Space library
  • Free live workshops, online courses & beginner cheatsheets
  • World-class customer support is available via phone or chat

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Cricut

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Hands-on: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s new Indig...
Early Black Friday game deals: Zelda Link’s Awake...
Save big on Amazon fashion brands with deals from $10 P...
Belkin’s latest 15W MagSafe StandBy chargers on s...
Ember’s regularly up to $150 smart temperature co...
Save $400 on Apple’s 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro a...
Rare 2023 low hits the 100% genuine leather Mous MagSaf...
TicWatch Pro 5 now drops to new $245 all-time low follo...
Load more...
Show More Comments