Black Friday 2023 Deal Hub: Save on latest from Apple and Google, TVs, home goods, more

It’s officially Black Friday 2023 here at 9to5Toys, and many of the mainstream retailers have already kicked of a number of promotions. This year, you’ll find discounts on the latest from Apple, Google, Amazon, and many other top brands, all at the best prices ever ahead of the holidays. Down below, you’ll find only the best of the best as part of our curated Black Friday deal hub for the week, which will be constantly updated with all of the latest offers in one central location.
Black Friday launches at every major retailer
As expected, nearly every major player in the game has unveiled deals for Black Friday at this point. Amazon is leading the way with its rotating Gold Boxes that go live every morning at 3 a.m. ET. This time around, we’re expecting some of the biggest discounts to date on smart home technology, TVs, Apple gear, and more to come from Amazon. Make sure to bookmark this page for all of the latest price drops.
The folks over at Best Buy are also competing heavily this year, with an aggressive sale that offers a little extra savings for my Best Buy members. And we can’t forget about Walmart, who is also offering one of the best Black Friday sales this year, too.
Apple headlines this year’s best deals
Black Friday is easily one of the best times of the year to buy Apple gear, and for 2023 just about everything from the company is on sale. All-new M3 MacBooks? You bet. Lowest prices of the year on AirPods? We’ve got them. iPads? Yup! Not to mention tons of accessories for the whole lineup too.
Macs
- M3/Pro MacBook Pro early Black Friday deals start from $1,449 on 14- and 16-inch models
- Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Airs return to low prices: 15-inch at $999 and 13-inch at $899
- Apple M2 Mac mini Amazon lows now live from $499 (Reg. $599), 512GB models at $109 off
- Apple’s new 24-inch M3 iMac now starts from $1,199 at Amazon (Reg. $1,299+), more
- Apple’s new M2 Max Mac Studio falls to $1,799 all-time low for only second time (Save $200)
Apple Watch
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 has never sold for less with $60 discount down to $739
- Apple Watch Series 9 all-time lows now start from $330 at Amazon (Reg. $399+)
iPads
- Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad sees $100 discount for first time at new $349 low
- Apple’s entry-level 10.2-inch iPad is the best value around from just $230 (Save $99)
AirPods
- This year’s AirPods Max discount has arrived for Black Friday at $450 (Save $99)
- AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C down to $190 (Save $59) ahead of Thanksgiving Week
- AirPods 2 are a steal at second-best price to date at $80 (Reg. $99+)
Official Apple accessories are also getting in on the savings, with everything from its new lineup of iPhone 15 covers being joined by MagSafe chargers and more. There are 25% price cuts on nearly everything below, if not even steeper savings being applied too.
Accessories
- Save on nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 15 series cases from $35 (Reg. $49+)
- Apple AirTags are down to just $24 each (Reg. $29), or grab a 4-pack at $80
- Apple Pencil 2 with magnetic iPad Pro charging down to $89 (Second-best, Save $40)
- Save $100 on Apple’s 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro Magic Keyboard at $249 on Amazon
- Black Friday comes early with official Apple MagSafe Charger discounted to $29
- Apple’s Magic Keyboard Folio for 10th Gen iPad falls to new low of $169 (Save $80)
- Apple just launched the new Apple Pencil with USB-C, and it’s already on sale for $71
- Pair your 10.2-inch iPad with the companion Smart Keyboard Folio at $79 (Save 50%)
- Apple’s 11-inch Magic Keyboard elevates your M2 iPad Pro with a floating hinge at $199 (Save $100)
Roborock kicks off Black Friday savings event
Roborock makes some of our favorite robotic vacuums, and that’s even more true now that the best discounts of the year are live. As it tends to do every year, the company has launched a Black Friday sale across all of its latest models, helping you clean up the mess of the holidays. There are deep discounts on everything from new flagship models to entry-level autonomous cleaning solutions, and everything in-between.
- S8 Pro Ultra: $1,200 (Reg. $1,600)
- Q8Max+: $600 (Reg. $820)
- S7 Max Ultra: $950 (Reg. $1,300)
- QRevo: $680 (Reg. $900)
- Dyad Pro: $350 (Reg. $450)
- Q5+: $400 (Reg. $700)
- Q7 Max+: $500 (Reg. $870)
- S7: $360 (Reg. $650)
Best Google Black Friday deals now live for 2023
- Google Pixel 8/Pro see first discounts as Black Friday discounts go live from $549 (Reg. $699+)
- Save $400 on Pixel Fold as Google’s first-ever foldable lands at new lows from $1,399
- Google Pixel Tablet falls to $399 all-time low (Reg. $499), plus extra Speaker Dock at $112
- New all-time low takes $100 off Google’s Nest Hub Max at $130, plus Nest Hub at $50
- Dock your Pixel 8/Pro on Google’s Pixel Stand (2nd Gen) at the second-best price of $59
- Save on all of the latest Google Nest Cams: Indoor $70, Outdoor $120, Doorbells $120, more
Other Android gear
Plus, you’ll also find some notable markdowns from other brands in the Android space, like the latest from OnePlus and Samsung. All of these are some of the deals ever, with each of the Black Friday deals being detailed below. We’ll be updating them all week long through Cyber Monday, too.
- Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 sees early Black Friday deal to $1,300 (Save $500), Z Flip 5 $800
- OnePlus Black Friday 2023 deals go live early: Open foldable $200 off, 11 5G $550, more
- Motorola’s 2023 unlocked razr smartphones hit new all-time lows from $500 (Up to $300 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 6/Classic starts at second-best prices from $230 (Reg. $300+)
- Nothing just announced its Phone (2) will be getting iMessage, now it’s $559 (Reg. $699)
- Save $300 on Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at $900 low, plus other S23 handsets from $700
- Motorola’s latest 2023 smartphones fall to new lows: Edge+ hits $600 (Save $200), more
Amazon gets in on the savings, too
Amazon is another major brand getting in on the Thanksgiving Week savings this year, joining the likes of Apple and Google with some notable first-party hardware offers. Ranging from all of its releases like the new Echo Dots to Fire TV streamers, Kindles, and more, everything below is at the best price of the year for Black Friday 2023.
- Amazon has Black Friday prices today on entire catalog of Echo speakers from $17 (Reg. $40+)
- Amazon early Black Friday Fire tablet sale from $40: All-new HD 10 sees first deal at $80, more
- Amazon’s All-new Fire TV Stick 4K Max streamer hits $40 all-time low in early Black Friday deal
- Early Black Friday Amazon Fire TV displays: 2-Series return to all-time lows from $110, more
- Amazon’s latest Echo-compatible Smart Air Quality Monitor drops to $49 (Reg. $70)
Wrap up some new smart home gear for Siri with Aqara deals
Black Friday is the perfect time to upgrade your Siri smart home, as Aqara and its 9to5-favorite accessories are getting in on the savings. This year, we’re tracking some of the best discounts yet across the company’s lineup of HomeKit hubs, smart sensors, and tons of other gear for your Siri setup. There’s quite a few notable offers, but everything is down to its lowest price of the year.
- Camera E1: $48 (Reg. $60)
- Video Doorbell G4: $91 (Reg. $120)
- Smart Lock U100: $133 (Reg. $190)
- Motion Sensor P1: $17 (Reg. $25)
- Presence Sensor FP2: $62 (Reg. $83)
- Door and Window Sensor P2: $21 (Reg. $30)
Tons of our favorite tech on sale
- Sonos Black Friday sale goes live with first Era 100 discount at $199 (Save $50), more
- Anker’s early Black Friday sale goes live with new lows on Prime chargers, Nano gear, more from $14
- DJI’s Mini 3 Fly More Combo drops to $699 with DJI RC, extra batteries, more (Save $99)
- SANDMARC Black Friday sale: Best prices of the year on leather iPhone cases, Apple Watch bands, more
- iOttie’s new Easy One Touch 6 car mounts start from $19 (Reg. $27), plus MagSafe mounts, more
- Razer’s full-size Stream Controller with haptic feedback hits rare $200 all-time low ($70 off)
Headphones see massive markdowns
- Beats Studio Pro now 50% off for the very first time as new all-time low hits $170
- Bose’s new QuietComfort Ultra headphones and earbuds see first deals from $249 (Up to $100 off)
- Jabra’s new Elite 10 ANC earbuds with Dolby Atmos at $170 (Save $80), Elite 8 at $140
- Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds FE are even more of a steal with first discount to $70 ($30 off)
- Sony’s popular XM5 ANC headphones fall to $328 ahead of Black Friday (Save $70)
- V-MODA early Black Friday headphone deals from $30: M-200 hi-res metal set $50 off, more
- Marshall early Black Friday deals: Speakers from $120, headphones from $90 (Up to $150 off)
Now’s the time to upgrade your smart home
- Philips Hue Festavia smart Christmas lights see first Amazon discounts from $187 (Reg. $220)
- Nanoleaf early Black Friday deals land on modular Shapes lighting kits from $80
- ecobee’s just-released Smart Video Doorbell Camera with HomeKit sees first discount to $140
- Rare discount takes $80 off the latest Nest x Yale touchscreen smart lock at new $220 low
- Nanoleaf Matter Smart Christmas Lights see first discount ahead of the holidays at $90 (Save $30)
- Massive TP-Link smart home Black Friday sale from $12: Matter smart plugs, bulbs, more
- Govee’s recently-released smart Christmas lights start from new $42 lows (Reg. $60)
- Nanoleaf Essentials HomeKit light bulbs with Matter hit $15 (Reg. $20), Lightstrip at $35
- ecobee HomeKit SmartThermostats tame seasonal weather from $170 (Reg. $190+)
- First price cuts now live on Nanoleaf’s new 4D TV light sync camera systems from $64 (Reg. $80+)
- Philips Hue’s early Black Friday sale takes 25% off accent lights when you buy two, 30% off all smart lighting
Green Deals save you some extra green
- Jackery’s early Black Friday takes up to 50% off power stations, solar panels, kits from $154
- Greenworks early Black Friday deals take up to 62% off tools and accessories starting at $9
- This EGO Power+ 10-inch telescopic cordless electric pole saw has LED guide light for $299
- Save $750 on EF EcoFlow’s DELTA 2 1,024Wh power station with 220W solar panel for $899
- EGO Power+ 56V 530 CFM cordless electric leaf blower covers autumn cleanups for $165
- Install Schumacher’s level 2 EV wall charger inside or out for new $351 low (Reg. $550)
- Gotrax’s HOVERFLY F1 electric scooter drops to $195 in early Black Friday sale (Save 44%)
- Segway’s Black Friday sale takes up to 46% off SuperScooters starting at $1,500 (Reg. $2,800)
- Sun Joe’s 24V mini electric chainsaw falls to new $34 low, tools and accessories up to 63% off
Best Black Friday 2023 gaming deals
- Official Nintendo Switch Black Friday game deals go live today at up to 50% off!
- Xbox Series X|S Black Friday console deals go live today! Offers from $239, doorbusters, more
- Official Nintendo Switch Black Friday console deals go live today! OLED bundle and more
- Seagate’s Xbox Series X|S Expansion Card drops to one of its best prices at $90 ($60 off)
- New 2nd Gen BACKBONE One iPhone 15/Android controller drops to $70 for Black Friday (Reg. $100)
- Razer Xbox/PS5 controller chargers now up to 50% off with deals from $25 Prime shipped
Hard drives and storage on sale
- Samsung’s latest 1TB T9 2,000MB/s portable SSD just dropped to a new $110 all-time low
- Samsung 2TB T7 portable SSD drops to $100, 4TB from $200, and more ahead of Black Friday
- Crucial Black Friday deals now live: 12,400MB/s Gen5 heatsink SSD hits new $230 low, more from $65
- SK hynix’s golden 1,050MB/s Beetle X31 portable SSDs undercut the competition from $40
- Official Seagate Starfield drives and 8TB Game hub with RGB lighting see first deals from $95
Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest holiday shopping news
We’re expecting to see plenty of additional early Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. Just like how Amazon is setting the pace with an early sales event, we expect to see the same from Walmart and other retailers through November and beyond.
Sign up for 9to5Toys email newsletters
Subscribe to 9to5Toys on YouTube
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys Podcast
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!