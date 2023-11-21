Early Black Friday Instant Pot up to $150 off: Multi-cookers, air fryers, add-ons, more from $30

As part of its early Black Friday deals, Amazon is now offering up to 50% off Instant Pot cookers, coffee makers, accessories, and more. The deals kick off from just under $30 with free shipping across the board and deliver as much as $150 in savings. You’ll find the brand’s popular air fryer multi-cookers as well as countertop oven models and dedicated air fryer units joined by its 3-in-1 espresso, K-Cup, and ground coffee maker. Not to mention a series of offers on accessories and add-ons. Everything is waiting right here and you’ll find some top picks down below.

Early Black Friday Instant Pot cooker deals:

Early Black Friday instant Pot coffee deals:

Head over to our master Black Friday roundup for a closer look at more highlight deals and then our home goods hub for additional offers on cooking and kitchen gear. 

Instant Pot Omni Pro features:

Advanced technology that drives air flow top down for a perfect golden finish and crispy, tender results every time! Combine two cooking programs to run in sequence, like baking mac-n-cheese and then broiling for a crisp finish on top! Easily fits a 12” pizza, 6 slices of bread, a whole chicken and more. The perfect size to fit easily on your counter. Adjustable temperature ranges from 170 to 450 °F (76 to 232 °C)

