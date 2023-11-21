Early Black Friday Instant Pot up to $150 off: Multi-cookers, air fryers, add-ons, more from $30

As part of its early Black Friday deals, Amazon is now offering up to 50% off Instant Pot cookers, coffee makers, accessories, and more. The deals kick off from just under $30 with free shipping across the board and deliver as much as $150 in savings. You’ll find the brand’s popular air fryer multi-cookers as well as countertop oven models and dedicated air fryer units joined by its 3-in-1 espresso, K-Cup, and ground coffee maker. Not to mention a series of offers on accessories and add-ons. Everything is waiting right here and you’ll find some top picks down below.
Early Black Friday Instant Pot cooker deals:
- Instant Electric Round Dutch Oven $150 (Reg. $186+)
- Instant Vortex Plus XL 8-quart Dual Air Fryer Oven $120 (Reg. $170)
- Instant Pot 6-quart Air Fryer Oven $70 (Reg. $120)
- Instant Pot Omni Pro 19-quart Air Fryer Oven $150 (Reg. $300)
- Instant Pot Duo Crisp 13-in-1 Air Fry Pressure Cooker $150 (Reg. $230)
- And even more…
Early Black Friday instant Pot coffee deals:
- Instant Pot 3-in-1 Pod Coffee Maker $130 (Reg. $160)
- Instant Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker $50 (Reg. $60)
- Instant Magic Froth 9-in-1 Electric Milk Steamer $50 (Reg. $60)
- And even more…
Instant Pot Omni Pro features:
Advanced technology that drives air flow top down for a perfect golden finish and crispy, tender results every time! Combine two cooking programs to run in sequence, like baking mac-n-cheese and then broiling for a crisp finish on top! Easily fits a 12” pizza, 6 slices of bread, a whole chicken and more. The perfect size to fit easily on your counter. Adjustable temperature ranges from 170 to 450 °F (76 to 232 °C)
