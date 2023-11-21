Ember’s regularly up to $150 smart temperature control mug now down at $90 shipped

As part of its early Black Friday deals, Amazon is now offering the 10-ounce Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 on sale from $89.99 shipped. Regularly $150 directly from Ember it more typically goes for between $120 and $130 at Amazon as of late and is now at the lowest price we can find on the white model. These smart mugs feature built-in battery systems that allow users to keep beverages at the ideal temperature “for up to 80 minutes on a full charge or all day on its redesigned charging coaster.” You can leverage the companion app to adjust the temperature settings (it will also remember that last used temperature so you don’t need to use the app if you don’t want to) and will automatically enter a sleep mode to preserve battery after 2 hours of inactivity – it “wakes up when it senses movement or liquid.” More details below.

The Ember mugs can make for great gifts over the holidays for tea and coffee drinkers, but if you’re looking for something more for stuffing the stockings that won’t cost as much, something like this Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer might be a more suitable option. It is certainly not as elegant a solution, but at $15 it will help to keep the mugs you already have warm and won’t break the bank doing it.

There has been no shortage of coffee deals going live ahead of Black Friday this year and you’ll fin some of our favorites waiting below:

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 features:

Ember Coffee Mug with Longer Lasting Battery: Our updated smart coffee mug’s extended battery life keeps your drink at your preferred temperature (between 120°F – 145°F) for up to 80 minutes on a full charge or all day on its redesigned charging coaster

Smart With or Without App: Pair this temperature control mug with the Ember app to set the temperature, customize presets and more; Our self-heating coffee mug is also functional without the app and remembers your last-used temperature (135°F out of box)

Auto Sleep: Our heated coffee mug intelligently senses when to turn on and off; The mug enters sleep mode when empty or after 2 hours of inactivity; Ember wakes up when it senses movement or liquid

Hand Wash Only: An updated scratch-resistant coating is safe to hand wash; Ember Mug 2 is IPX7 rated and fully submersible up to 1 meter deep

