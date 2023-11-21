Ember’s regularly up to $150 smart temperature control mug now down at $90 shipped

Justin Kahn -
AmazonBlack Friday 2023Ember
Reg. $120+ $90
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2

As part of its early Black Friday deals, Amazon is now offering the 10-ounce Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 on sale from $89.99 shipped. Regularly $150 directly from Ember it more typically goes for between $120 and $130 at Amazon as of late and is now at the lowest price we can find on the white model. These smart mugs feature built-in battery systems that allow users to keep beverages at the ideal temperature “for up to 80 minutes on a full charge or all day on its redesigned charging coaster.” You can leverage the companion app to adjust the temperature settings (it will also remember that last used temperature so you don’t need to use the app if you don’t want to) and will automatically enter a sleep mode to preserve battery after 2 hours of inactivity – it “wakes up when it senses movement or liquid.” More details below. 

The Ember mugs can make for great gifts over the holidays for tea and coffee drinkers, but if you’re looking for something more for stuffing the stockings that won’t cost as much, something like this Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer might be a more suitable option. It is certainly not as elegant a solution, but at $15 it will help to keep the mugs you already have warm and won’t break the bank doing it. 

There has been no shortage of coffee deals going live ahead of  Black Friday this year and you’ll fin some of our favorites waiting below:

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 features:

  • Ember Coffee Mug with Longer Lasting Battery: Our updated smart coffee mug’s extended battery life keeps your drink at your preferred temperature (between 120°F – 145°F) for up to 80 minutes on a full charge or all day on its redesigned charging coaster
  • Smart With or Without App: Pair this temperature control mug with the Ember app to set the temperature, customize presets and more; Our self-heating coffee mug is also functional without the app and remembers your last-used temperature (135°F out of box)
  • Auto Sleep: Our heated coffee mug intelligently senses when to turn on and off; The mug enters sleep mode when empty or after 2 hours of inactivity; Ember wakes up when it senses movement or liquid
  • Hand Wash Only: An updated scratch-resistant coating is safe to hand wash; Ember Mug 2 is IPX7 rated and fully submersible up to 1 meter deep

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Black Friday 2023

Ember

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Early Black Friday game deals: Zelda Link’s Awake...
Save big on Amazon fashion brands with deals from $10 P...
Belkin’s latest 15W MagSafe StandBy chargers on s...
Save $400 on Apple’s 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro a...
Rare 2023 low hits the 100% genuine leather Mous MagSaf...
TicWatch Pro 5 now drops to new $245 all-time low follo...
Cricut holiday deals now live at up to 50% off: Joy cra...
Beloved original AeroPress coffee maker sees rare price...
Load more...
Show More Comments