Save up to 57% on ALLPOWERS power stations, solar panels, and bundles starting at $79

ALLPOWERS’ Black Friday deals are now live, with Amazon offering up to 57% off on a collection of power stations and separate solar panels, and up to 50% off on bundles of power stations with solar panels. These deals are starting from $79 for the 41600mAh Power Bank, with free shipping being given across the lineup. You’ll find a full rundown of the biggest deals below the fold, but you can browse some of the savings right here, too.

ALLPOWERS Power Station discounts:

ALLPOWERS Power Station and Solar Panel Bundle discounts:

ALLPOWERS Solar Panel discounts:

You can also check out our coverage of the Jackery early Black Friday deals, which is taking up to 50% off its collection of standalone power stations and up to 45% off power station and solar panel bundles. You can also read through the current models from EF EcoFlow that are also receiving discounts, with more deals to come in various phases through the end of the month.

41600mAh Power Bank features:

【Widely Range of Application】: With 154Wh battery pack, ALLPOWERS Portable power bank is powerful enough to charge laptops, phones, cameras, drones, holiday lights and more, meeting different kinds of electricity demands usage for outdoor working, learning, emergency, trips.

【Huge Capacity of Portable Power Bank】:ALLPOWERS portable power station features 1*AC ports(110V 200W), suitable for laptops when outside; 2*USB ports and 1*USB-C(60W max) port mean all your needs for iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Macbook or iPad; 1*Wireless charger supports most smart phones that equipped with QI standard technology or other QI enable devices.

【Huge Energy in Mini Size】: The laptop power bank only weights about 3 lbs with size 7.87*6.7*1.96 inch, easy to put in a bag. 200W/ 154WH /41600mAh capacity allows you to power 3 hours for laptop, 14 times for phone and 8 times for iPad. Ideal external battery for outdoor work, learning in library, laptop using in cafe.

【4 Charger Ways】: It takes only 1.5 hours to fully charged via wall outlet and USB-C charger at the same time. Wireless portable charger supports 3 separated ways to recharge. AC 110v wall outlet 36W max (included, 5-6 hours) , Solar panel 99W max (not included, 1.5- 2hours), and USB-C Charger 60W max (not included, 2-3 hours)

