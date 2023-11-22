Converse: 40% off Chuck Taylors, All Star Terrains, more

Converse has launched a 40% off sitewide sale through November 24, which includes its iconic shoe – the Chuck Taylor – in a variety of styles, amongst other killer deals using code CYBERWEEK just in time for the holidays. Normally going for $100, you can now grab you or loved one a pair of Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Platforms for $45 in a myriad of styles, including lift platform, move platform, and/or seasonal. Not to be outdone by the Chucks, the All Star Terrains are also 40% off, now going for $81, a massive markdown from $135. The waterproof All Terrains come in four colorways and are made with non-wicking lace. Check out what else Converse has to offer during its sidewide 40% off sale below the fold.

The bestselling Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Platforms come in five colorways for the 40% off sitewide sale – Vapor Mauve, Chance of Rain, Blue Flame, Secret Pines, and Ritual Red. These hightop Chucks are made out of recycled poly-canvas and feature EVA cushioning and an OrthoLite insole, in addition to an elevated platform for added height, all-day wearability, and the iconic Chuck Taylor ankle patch – get yours now for $45. The All Star Terrains are built for all seasons, featuring a quilted tongue for extra warmth, weather-resistant materials, warm lining, and OrthoLite cushioning. Available now for $81 in four colorways, the All Star Terrains can be paired perfectly with your next fall fit.

Other shoes we love from Converse’s 40% off sitewide sale:

More on Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Platforms:

Rise above “everyday” in these platform Chucks. A high sole gets you closer to the clouds, while ultra-comfy foam helps you feel like you’re walking on them. Plus, classic canvas in pairs-with-anything colors keeps your style grounded like only Chucks could.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!