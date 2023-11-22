Doorbuster alert: TCL 55- and 65-inch smart 4K TVs with AirPlay now start from $188

As part of its next round of Black Friday deals, Walmart is offering a wild doorbuster offer on this TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV down at $188 shipped. Similar options start at around $400 at Amazon and it’s pretty to beat a doorbuster price like this when it comes to a 55-inch smart TV from a brand like TCL. You’ll also find the 65-inch model at $228 shipped as part of today’s deals, down from the regular $429 or more. These deals are only for Walmart+ members and will go live for everyone else at 3 p.m. ET. As featured in our upcoming best of Black Friday smart TV feature, these options deliver some serious doorbuster pricing on no-frills displays that still deliver direct access to your streaming services from a reputable brand. Head below for more details.

The TCL Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV features HDR, 250+ live TV channels, over-the-air HD content thanks to the advanced digital TV tuner, and voice search via the Roku app. They even come with Apple AirPlay support, four HDMI inputs, and dual-band Wi-Fi.

More early TCL 2023 model Black Friday deals:

TCL 4-Series Roku TV features:

The TCL 4-Series Roku TV offers stunning 4K picture quality with four times the resolution of Full HD for enhanced clarity and detail, as well as endless entertainment with thousands of streaming channels. High dynamic range (HDR) technology delivers bright and accurate colors for a lifelike viewing experience. In addition, your favorite HD shows, movies, and sporting events are enhanced to near Ultra HD resolution with 4K Upscaling. Your favorite broadcast TV, streaming channels, gaming console and other devices are front-and-center within a simple, customizable home screen. There’s no more flipping through inputs or wading through complicated menus. The super-simple remote—with about half the number of buttons on a traditional TV remote—puts you in control of your favorite entertainment and includes one-touch shortcuts to popular channels like Netflix.

