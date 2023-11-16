Best of Black Friday 2023 – Smart TVs: Over $1,000 off, doorbusters, gift card offers, more

It’s time to take stock on the best Black Friday smart TV deals. We have already detailed the Apple, Google, PlayStation, Nintendo, and Xbox offers (some of which are already live), but Black Friday TV deals are always a big deal and there’s going to be tons of them this year. Featuring price drops from Samsung, LG, Hisense, Sony, Amazon’s in-house offerings, and a host of major doorbuster deals on budget-friendly solutions, the deals will be launching in staggered fashion and we have tried to make sense of the most important stuff down below – alongside some offers that are already live right now. Head below for a closer look at the best Black Friday smart TV deals that are both on the way and now available for purchase.

Best Black Friday Smart TV deals

Locking down the best Black Friday TV deals can be a tricky task with so many retailers at play, bonus gift card offers popping up on top of markdowns, and so many different brands out there. Not to mention with all of the staggered Black Friday sale events kicking off at various times well ahead of the main event this year. We will be bringing you these deals as they happen as part of our master roundup that will launch next week and directly on our social feeds, but you will find loads of important dates to watch out before below alongside a host of deals that are already live.

Upcoming Black Friday smart TV Doorbuster deals

First let’s look at some of the standout doorbuster Black Friday TV deals we do know are on the way and when they are set to kick off. Most of the big-time price drops in the doorbuster category are on the more budget-friendly side of things, bringing prices down to some of the best of the year and making for a notable chance to score a display for the spare room, home office, kitchen, or otherwise.

Amazon Black Friday TV deals

The early Amazon Black Friday smart Fire TV deals are now live, many of which will indeed be the price we see come next week. But Amazon also tends to have a few tricks up its sleeves when it comes to its in-house TVs and some of the third-party brands using its Fire TV platform – this regularly $270 Insignia 43-inch F30 LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV will be $90 as early as tomorrow, for example – so we could see some deeper offers go live next week. Having said that, Amazon’s Smart Fire TV doorbusters historically sell out in seconds.

And while we are at it, early Black Friday deals on Amazon’s Fire TV Stick streaming devices are also now live with new all-time lows on just about every model, including the new flagship 4K Max:

Hisense Black Friday smart TV deals

Alongside the Amazon and TCL models mentioned above, Hisense is going to be a major player this year. The brand’s U6, U7, and U8 2023 models have become increasingly popular this year for delivering notable specs at prices well below the major TV brands and we are already seeing some new all-time lows going live on them this week with up $1,000 in savings:

More early Black Friday smart TV deals:

From there we are going to be looking at mostly one-off price drops and the usual Amazon sales featuring just about all of the 2023 models from Samsung, Sony, and LG, alongside some particularly solid deals on TCL models. One thing you’ll want to watch out for (be sure to keep an eye out for our master Black Friday Smart TV deals roundup next week) is BuyDig – the online retailer tends to price match Amazon and others while also throwing in big-time Visa gift cards, especially on the latest LG OLED displays (some of which are live down below).

Let’s take a look at more of the best early Black Friday smart TV deals that we are already tracking right now:

TCL 2023 model smart Google TV deals:

Samsung The Frame:

LG 2023 model OLED displays with bonus gift cards:

LG 65-inch OLED evo C3 4K Smart TV $1,597 (Reg. $2,500) With $100 Visa gift card

(Reg. $2,500) LG 77-inch OLED evo C3 4K Smart TV $2,497 (Reg. $3,600) With $200 Visa gift card

(Reg. $3,600)

Sony 2023 model Smart TV deals:

