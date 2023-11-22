Score a Magic Bullet 7-piece Personal Blender at the price of a stocking stuffer, now just $15

As part of its next round of Black Friday deals, Walmart is now offering the 18-ounce Magic Bullet 7-piece Personal Blender for just $15! Every year during its doorbuster offers, Walmart offers a wildly low price on one of the Magic Bullet personal blenders and this is it. Relatively comparable models are going for around $30 or more at Amazon with today’s deal undercutting most of the no-name options out there. If you’re in the market for an easy kitchen gift or a causal countertop blending solution for daily smoothies and protein shakes, it doesn’t get much more affordable than this. This deal is only for Walmart+ members and will go live for everyone else at 3 p.m. ET. Head below for additional details.

While it certainly isn’t the most robust or high-end solution out there, you are getting a full on personal blender at stocking stuffer pricing here. You’re looking at an 18-ounce solution with a 250-watt motor that allows you to “chop, blend, and mix your way to tasty fun with the original kitchen magician.” It ships with the motor base, cross-blade, and 18-ounce cup, a short cup, and lids for both.

If it’s the higher-end options you’re after, check out the Ninja deals below instead:

Magic Bullet 7-Piece Personal Blender features:

Ready to own the kitchen? The Magic Bullet Personal Blender whips up chunky salsas, creamy dips, refreshing smoothies, festive cocktails and much more in seconds. Not only is it fast and versatile, it’s also compact. This easy-to-use, easy-to-clean blender takes up way less countertop space than bulky full-size food processors and blenders, though it’s got the chops to tackle both of their jobs. It’s a world of treats in one little machine – chop, blend, and mix your way to tasty fun with the original kitchen magician. Has the power of 250 watts, the condition is new and an 18oz cup is included.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!