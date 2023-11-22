Replace all your charging cables with the InCharge X Max, now $17 (Reg. $39)

When you own multiple portable devices, you can easily end up carrying around a bag full of charging cables. Thanks to interchangeable connectors, the InCharge X Max 100W charging cable replaces them all. Right now, you can get it for only $16.97 (Reg. $39) via 9to5Toys Specials.

Switching between cables might not seem like a chore. But it only takes one mistake in packing your bag, and you can be stranded with a dead device. That’s bad news if you need to submit work or make an urgent call.

That’s never going to happen with the InCharge X Max. This single cable can provide power via USB-C, Lightning, Mini USB, Micro USB, and USB. It’s the ultimate all-in-one charging accessory.

To provide this level of versatility, the X Max has unique interchangeable connectors. You can switch them in seconds, and choose between various combinations.

The cable itself is five feet long, and wrapped in braided aramid fibers. This makes the X Max super durable, and flexible enough to bend around every corner between you and the nearest power socket.

The X Max is quick, too. It can handle up to 100W for charging larger devices, and up to 18W with iPhones. And if you need to transfer data, you can expect to hit up to 480Mbps. It’s easy to see how this smartphone accessory has earned a solid 4.3/5 stars on Amazon.

The InCharge cable is normally priced at $39, but you can grab it today for only $16.97 in a special price drop.

Prices subject to change

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!