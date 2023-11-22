WD_BLACK’s 1TB P40 RGB portable SSD hits one of its best prices at $100, more from $65

WD_BLACK 1TB P40 Game Drive Solid-State Drive

Now sitting alongside the early Black Friday Samsung portable SSD deals, Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 1TB P40 Solid-State Game Drive for $99.99 shipped. This model hit store shelves last summer at $180 before dropping down into the $150 range ahead of Black Friday last year. Across 2023, it has mostly bounced between the $105 sale price and $130 with a regular price now down at $120 directly from Western Digital. Outside of a potential price mistake that dropped it to $88 late last month for a couple hours, this is matching the lowest we have tracked. As was detailed in our hands-on review, this is one of the best portable gaming SSDs out there and you can get all of the details dow below.

The WD_BLACK 1TB P40 Solid-State Game Drive features up to 2,000MB/s transfer rates alongside compatibility with PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Mac. Ready to accomodate your game library (as well as just about anything else you might put on a portable SSD), it also delivers a halo of multi-color LED lighting surrounding the metal-plated build that can be customized extensively within the PC companion app. Take a deeper dive right here

Check out our hands-on review of the brand new T5 EVOmodel from Samsung, and then dive into its early Black Friday portable SSD deals below:

WD_BLACK 1TB P40 Game Drive SSD features:

  • Customize your drive’s RGB lighting with the downloadable WD_BLACK Dashboard (Windows only) to show off your style and make every play personal.
  • Kick loading into overdrive with a USB 3.2 Gen2x2 interface and speeds up to 2,000MB/s. (Based on read speed. 1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.)
  • Compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. {Compatible with PlayStation 4 Pro or PS4 with system software version 4.50 or higher, PlayStation 5 (Play and store PS4 games; archive PS5 games), Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S (Play and store Xbox One games

