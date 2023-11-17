Samsung 2TB T7 portable SSD drops to $100, 4TB from $200, and more ahead of Black Friday

Justin Kahn -
mac accessoriesSamsungBlack Friday 2023
$190 off From $11
Samsung early Black Friday portable SSD

Samsung early Black Friday deals are now live! Amazon’s early Black Friday sale officially goes live today and is now delivering up to 42% off Samsung portable SSD solutions as well as microSD card deals. Joining offers on some of the newer models below, the popular Samsung 2TB T7 Portable Solid-State Drive has now dropped to $99.99 shipped. This model originally launched at $370 and fetched closer to $230 for most of last year. While pricing has dropped this year after the release of the T7 Shield and T9 models you’ll find below, it can still go for as much as $140 with today’s offer delivering the lowest price we can find. It is also matching the summer Prime Day offer. You’re looking at a USB 3.2 Gen 2 portable SSD with speeds up to 1,050MB/s, Samsung’s Dynamic Thermal Guard, and a solid aluminum unibody construction. Be sure to dive into our hands-on reviews for the new Samsung T5 EVO, the 2,000MB/s USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 T9, and the T7 Shield, and then head below for more details and additional early Black Friday Samsung storage deals. 

Samsung early Black Friday storage deals – portable SSDs:

And microSD deals:

Samsung 2TB T7 Portable SSD features:

The light, pocket-sized Portable SSD T7 delivers fast speeds with easy and reliable data storage for transferring large files, including crucial business documents, games, or movies…Transfer massive files within seconds with the incredible speed of USB 3.2 Gen 2; Embedded PCIe NVMe technology delivers blazing fast sequential read/write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s*, respectively, making the T7 2x as fast as the previous T5 model..Unlike HDDs, the Portable SSD T7 has no moving parts so it’s more resistant to shock; Plus, its solid aluminum unibody construction adds further protection, keeping your data safe from falls of up to 6 ft*** and is backed by a 3-year limited warranty.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Samsung

Black Friday 2023

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Apple just launched the new Apple Pencil with USB-C, an...
Razer early Black Friday deals now live: Up to $100 off...
Black Friday comes early with official Apple MagSafe Ch...
Massive TP-Link smart home Black Friday sale from $12: ...
Govee’s recently-released smart Christmas lights ...
Save $300 on Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at $900 low, plus...
Samsung Chromebooks and Galaxy Book3 laptops now up to ...
Anker’s early Black Friday sale goes live with ne...
Load more...
Show More Comments