Eve Flare with Thread drops to new $77 low (Reg. $100), plus other HomeKit gear from $22

Amazon is now marking down an assortment of Eve smart home accessories. All equipped with HomeKit support, we’re tracking some of the best discounts to date across the company’s latest lineup of Siri-enabled lights, sensors, and smart home upgrades. Shipping is free across the board. A particular highlight has only the second discount on the recently-refreshed Eve Flare Portable HomeKit Light with Thread. Just updated back in May with the newer connection standard, the price now drops down to $76.99 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $100, today’s offer amounts to $23 in savings and a new all-time low. It’s also an extra $8 under our previous mention. Head below for more.

Compatible with Siri and HomeKit right out of the box, the new Eve Flare is delivering the same overall package as before – just now with Thread! The portable lamp features an IP65 water-resistance rating and can illuminate your space with multicolored light for six hours at a time. On top of the Thread support, there’s also Bluetooth connectivity, too. We break down what to expect in our launch coverage over at 9to5Mac.

You’ll also find an assortment of other Eve smart home accessories on sale today. Each one is down to some of the best prices ever, if not just outright marking new all-time lows. There are on-page coupons for each listing you’ll need to clip in order to get the price to drop to all of the discounts outline below.

Eve Flare Lamp with Thread features:

Beautiful ambience lighting in any color and for any space you want – controlled via your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Siri, on-board button or HomeKit scene. Set the perfect outdoor atmosphere in your garden or on the balcony – thanks to IP65 water resistance. Enjoy 6 hours of illumination and charge wirelessly. Use the carry-and-hang handle to transport it easily to your terrace, living room, bedroom, kids room, bathroom, kitchen or on your table in your office.

