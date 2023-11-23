Focusrite Scarlett Solo and 2i2 3rd Gen audio interfaces see holiday deals from $90

While they might not be the brand new 4th Gen models, Amazon is now offering some solid deals on the beloved Focusrite Scarlett 3rd Gen audio interfaces as part of its Black Friday sale. These still more than compelling audio interfaces don’t see a ton of deals, but you can now save save on a couple different models as well as some of the official Scarlett recording bundles. You’ll find both the single-input Focusrite Scarlett Solo 3rd Gen and the Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 3rd Gen USB Audio Interface with a pair of inputs on sale for $89.99 and $129.99 shipped, respectively. These units can go for up to $130 and as much as $190. Both of them are now at the lowest prices we can find. The Solo, for example, is now $10 or more under what we are seeing from retailers like B&H and others, with both of variants now at some of the lowest prices we have tracked this year. The 2i2 is within a few dollars of the lowest we have tracked on Amazon all-time. Head below for more details.

The Focusrite Scarlett interfaces are great options for folks looking to setup an XLR microphone-based recording rig while also making for an affordable way to connect a guitar or instrument to your Mac or otherwise – I have been recommending them for years. Features include discreet input channels, low-noise balanced outputs for your speakers, a headphone output with dedicated volume control, phantom power, and support for up to 24-bit/192kHz recording resolutions – basically everything you need and from a more than reputable brand.

You’ll also find some official Focusrite recording bundles on sale as well:

Focusrite Scarlett Solo 3rd Gen Bundle $171 (Reg. $230) Interface, mic, headphones, and cable

(Reg. $230) Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 3rd Gen Bundle $217 (Reg. $250+) Interface, mic, headphones, and cable

(Reg. $250+)

If you must have the latest and greatest, be sure to check out our hands-on review of the newer Focusrite 4th Gen interfaces that launched in late August.

Then check out these rare deals on Apogee interfaces that are now live for Black Friday.

Focusrite Scarlett Solo 3rd Gen features:

The simplest model in the range, the third-generation Scarlett Solo provides singer-songwriters with a reassuringly easy recording process. Equipped with high performance 24-bit/192kHz AD-DA converters, Scarlett Solo has the same professional sound quality found throughout the third-generation range. Its features include a single upgraded third-generation Scarlett mic preamp with a switchable air setting to reproduce the air effect of Focusrite’s original ISA mic preamp, giving your vocal recordings a brighter and a more open sound.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!