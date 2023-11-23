Let Google’s latest Nest Thermostat worry about keeping you warm this winter at $90 (Save $40)

Here’s your Black Friday discount on the latest Google Nest Thermostat. Courtesy of Amazon, it’s now dropping down to $89.99 shipped in all four finishes. The savings arrive from the usual $130 price tag, yielding the second-best offer of the year. This is $40 off, and has only been beaten once before. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Google’s latest Nest Thermostat is the perfect smart home upgrade ahead of winter, helping you automatically heat up your home to comfortable temperatures. It sports a refreshed form-factor that’s centered around a frosted glass aesthetic with LED display. On top of leveraging Assistant, it can also be tied into schedules and automations, too. It also has some new tricks up its sleeve thanks to Matter support, bringing HomeKit into the mix alongside a wider array of compatible systems than before.

If you’re looking for something a bit more full-featured in the space, these ecobee HomeKit SmartThermostats are down to some of the best prices of the year. On sale for one of the first times, there’s a pair of different upgrades that have far more premium designs than the Nest Thermostat above – but still look to regulate your home’s climate without you having to lift a finger. Pricing starts at $170 and is live through the Black Friday weekend.

Google Nest Thermostat features:

The Nest Thermostat is designed to work without a C wire in most homes, but for some systems, including heating only, cooling only, zone controlled, and heat pump systems, you’ll need a C wire or other compatible power accessory. Nest Thermostat turns itself down when you leave, so you don’t waste energy heating or cooling an empty home. Programmable thermostat that lets you create an energy efficient schedule in the Google Home app on your Android or iPhone.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!