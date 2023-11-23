KitchenAid’s Classic 4.5-quart stand mixer falls to $240 low, attachments, more starting from $40

As part of its Black Friday sales, Amazon is taking up to 46% off a large collection of KitchenAid stand mixers, blenders, toasters, attachments, and much more. The star of this deal is of course the Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer for $239.99 shipped, or any of its sibling models. Down from its usual $330 price tag, this modernized version of the classic mixers KitchenAid is famous for is not only versatile due to the readily available attachments, but its also built to last – and to also be passed down, as my two mixers were passed to me by both my mother and grandmother after decades of use. While costs on these mixers has only increased with time, this particular deal beats out all others this year to mark the lowest price of 2023. Below, we have put together a rundown of our favorite discounts from this popular brand, or you can browse the truly massive list of discounts here on the sale’s page.

KitchenAid Mixer and Attachment discounts:

Other Notable KitchenAid Black Friday discounts:

Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer features:

Built to take it all on with the durable and built-to-last metal construction, and 59 touchpoints around the mixer bowl for great mixing results.

4.5 Quart Stainless Steel Bowl to mix up to 8 dozen cookies* in a single batch. Dishwasher safe. *Using the flat beater; 28g dough each

Easily add ingredients with the tilt-head design, because you’ll have better access to the bowl – lock the head in place while mixing

10 speeds for nearly any task or recipe, from mixing ingredients together on the stir speed, to whipping cream at speed 8, you’ll get thorough ingredient incorporation every time

10+ attachments* to make more with your mixer to make everything from fresh pasta to burgers, veggie noodles, ice cream and more, *sold separately

