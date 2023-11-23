Ninja Black Friday from $14: Woodfire pizza oven all-time low, air fryers, more up to $130 off

While it won’t arrive in time to help with today’s Thanksgiving feast, Amazon is now offering up a host of notable price drops a wide range of Ninja kitchen gear for Black Friday. You’ll find everything from multi-cookers and its Woodfire pizza ovens, to coffee brewers, ice cream makers, and blenders. One standout brings the Ninja DZ550 Foodi 10-Quart 6-in-1 DualZone Smart XL Air Fryer back down to $129.99 shipped low. Regularly $250, this is a solid $120 in savings and the lowest price we can find. It is also $70 under our previous mentions to put it on par with the best we have tracked at Amazon. It features a pair of individual 5-quart air frying baskets to prepare two different dishes at the same – Ninja’s cooking tech ensures both baskets finish at the exact same time no matter what you might be preparing. This one also comes with an included meat thermometer alongside the ability to roast, make dehydrated snacks, bake, reheat, and more. Head below for additional details and Ninja deals.

Thanksgiving Ninja kitchen gear deals – cookers:

Another standout is the new Amazon all-time and the best price we have tracked yet on Ninja’s Woodfire 8-in-1 Outdoor Pizza Oven pizza oven at $269.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $400, this is $130 off, $80 under our previous mention, and the best price we have tracked. Get a complete breakdown of the feature set in our launch coverage.

Thanksgiving Ninja kitchen gear deals – blenders:

And more – ice cream makers, coffee brewers:

Browse through the entire Ninja Black Friday sale right here for more deals – you’ll also find a host of cookware and baking sheets starting from $13.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25.

Ninja Foodi 10-Quart 6-in-1 DualZone Air Fryer features:

Eliminating back-to-back cooking like a traditional single-basket air fryer with 2 independent XL air fryer baskets. Achieve the perfect doneness, from rare to well-done, at the touch of a button with the integrated Foodi Smart Thermometer—no guesswork required. The Smart Finish feature, unlocks cooking 2 foods 2 ways that finish at the same time, or the Match Cook feature, easily copies settings across zones for full 10-qt. capacity. Optimally distributes power across each basket to cook a 6-lb. whole chicken and side as quickly as possible when Match Cook or Smart Finish is not selected.

