Ninja’s 2023 Woodfire 8-in-1 Pizza Oven now down at $350, Ultimate bundle at $400 ($200 off)

While it might be a bit cold in some parts of the country for outdoor pizza action, we are tracking what you might consider a deep off-season offer on the 2023 model Ninja OO101 Woodfire 8-in-1 Outdoor Oven bundled with a bunch of extra goodies. Amazon is now offering the brand’s latest Woodfire pizza oven for $399.99 shipped with an extra pizza peel, the oven cover, a package of wood pellets, and the outdoor stand. Valued at a total of just over $600, you’re saving up to $200 here. Making for a notable bundle gift for the home chef in your life, this is the same price you’ll pay for the standard package directly from Ninja. And if you’re not interested in the bundle, the oven on its own is going for $349.99 shipped at Amazon right now, delivering a solid $50 in savings to match the lowest we have tracked there. Check out our launch coverage for a full breakdown and more details down below.

The Ninja OO101 Woodfire 8-in-1 Outdoor Oven does specialize in brick oven-inspired pizzas, but it also features other cooking modes like max roast, specialty roast, broil, bake, smoker, dehydrate and keep warm. It leverages the brand’s real-wood pellet system to impart that smokey flavor on whatever you’re cooking alongside “3-minute no turn, no fuss pizzas” with up to 700-degree temperatures, Neapolitan, thin crust, pan, New York, and frozen options included.

Elsewhere in early holiday Ninja deals, its latest latest Sizzle Smokeless Indoor Grill/Griddle is now back down at the $100 Amazon low and we are now tracking a rare price drop on Ninja’s latest NeverClog Cold Press Juicer. This one has only seen a few price drops since launch and you can now bring one home at the $110 Amazon low. All of the details you need are right here.

Ninja OO101 Woodfire 8-in-1 Outdoor Pizza Oven features:

Do more outdoors and turn any space into an outdoor kitchen; Pizza, Max Roast, Specialty Roast, Broil, Bake, Smoker, Dehydrate and Keep Warm. 3-minute no turn, no fuss pizzas. Choose from 5 different settings to satisfy any craving; Neapolitan, Thin Crust, Pan, New York, and Frozen. *cooked at 700°F excludes preheat. Brick oven-inspired results without the hassle—charring, caramelization, blistering and crunch for premium textures and flavors. Fit up to 12-lb turkey, 9-lb pork shoulder, 12-lb prime rib dinner with veggies, 12-inch pizza, full sheet-pan meal or a standard 8×11 casserole dish.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!