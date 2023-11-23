Samsung’s official Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5, and S23 series cases start from $17 (Reg. $25+)

Rikka Altland -
Reg. $25+ From $17
a close up of electronics

Amazon is marking down a collection of Samsung’s official cases for the latest Galaxy smartphones. A favorite from the batch has the new and official Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Slim S Pen marked down for one of the first times. Right now, all three colors of the recent release are now starting at $69.99 shipped. Each one drops from the usual $100 price tag, delivering 30% in savings across the collection. These are new all-time lows and an extra $8 below our previous mentions. We previously noted just how far these cases went to fix the S Pen storage on the new Z Fold 5, and we break that down further below the jump.

These official Samsung Z Fold 5 cases outfit your Galaxy handset with an eco-conscious silicone exterior made of 15% post-consumer recycled material that adds a bit of extra grip and protection to your foldable. But the real reason you’re going to want the case is that each one has a built-in S Pen slot, allowing you to more reliably carry around your stylus. There are three fun colors available, including Icy Blue, Sand, and Graphite, each of which pairs with an S Pen in a complementing color.

There’s also quite a few other cases getting in on the savings today. Everything is down to a new all-time low, while also marking one of the first price cuts for each style.

Samsung Slim S Pen Case features:

The Slim S Pen Case features a built-in S Pen slot that allows you to carry your pen while maintaining your phone’s slim profile. With vibrant color options, the phone case is a stylish solution to store your S Pen without adding extra bulk. The case also contains eco-conscious material — providing protection with a purpose. The new, built-in S Pen is ready to use at the push of a button, so you can quickly write and sketch with amazing precision; When it’s time to store it just slide it back into place with a click

