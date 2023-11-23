SanDisk’s new 1.5TB microSD card hits $120 all-time low, plus more from $9.50 for Black Friday

As part of its Thanksgiving deals, Amazon is serving up loads of big-time price drops on microSD cards from Samsung, SanDisk, and more starting from under $10. Before we get into the more affordable options down below, we have spotted the first deal on the “world’s fastest 1.5TB UHS-I microSD card” from SanDisk. The brand unveiled this miniature beast for the first time back in mid-October at $150, and you can now score the new SanDisk 1.5TB Ultra microSDXC at $119.99 shipped – the best price we have tracked and the first notable Amazon discount. At 150MB/s, this model isn’t quite as speedy as some of the lighter-capacity variants on sale below, but for professionals looking for some serious storage space, it is the fastest you’ll find with 1.5TB of space, according to SanDisk. In fact, it is one of the only microSD cards we can find from a major brand with that much space period. Get a more detailed breakdown of what to expect in our launch coverage and head below for more Thanksgiving microSD card deals.

More SanDisk microSD card deals:

Samsung holiday microSD card deals:

Browse through the rest of Amazon’s early Black Friday microSD deals right here and then swing by the now live Samsung SSD offers for more substantial portable storage action from $65.

SanDisk 1.5TB Ultra microSDXC card features:

Expand your storage in a flash: ideal for Android smartphones and tablets, Chromebooks, and Windows laptops.

Increase your TV show, movie, and Full HD video recording collections dramatically with up to a massive 1.5TB. (Full HD (1920×1080) video support may vary based upon host device, file attributes, and other factors. See SanDisk official website for more info. 1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes. 1TB=1,000,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less.)

Transfer files fast with up to 150MB/s read speeds and SanDisk MobileMate USB 3.0 microSD card reader. (Engineered with proprietary technology to reach speeds beyond UHS-I 104MB/s, require compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions, and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes. Reader sold separately.)

