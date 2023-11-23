Sony’s 2023 XB100 Bluetooth speaker hits new Black Friday low at $38 (37% off), plus more

As part of its Thanksgiving deals, Amazon is now offering its best price ever on the 2023 model Sony SRS-XB100 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker at $38 shipped in various colorways. This model launched at $58 back in May, just before we had a chance to come away impressed after going hands-on. Today’s deal undercuts our previous mentions by $10 to deliver a new Amazon all-time low for Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Refreshed and enhanced with better overall sound quality, you’ll also find some vibrant new colorways on sale here today alongside the up to 16 hours of battery life. Some folks I know swear by the Sony sound quality and the brand says the latest SRS-XB100 boasts “powerful, clear sound, with a deep bass” alongside a water and dustproof IP67 design we can personally attest to. Get a closer look right here and then head below for more Sony Black Friday speaker deals.

Sony Black Friday speaker deals:

You’ll also want to swing by our roundup of Black Friday Bose speaker deals if your looking for an arguably more high-end solution. The brand’s entire range of models have now been marked down for Thanksgiving including the flagship smart speaker and the latest colorways starting from $79. Scope them out right here and be sure to check out the offer we are tracking on Ultimate Ears’ WONDERBOOM 3 – one of our favorite speakers out there.

Sony SRS-XB100 Wireless Bluetooth speaker features:

Enjoy powerful, clear sound, with a deep bass

Sound Diffusion Processor expands sound far and wide

Waterproof and dustproof (IP67 rated)

Up to 16 hours of battery life with indicator

Compact portable design with versatile strap included

Compatible with a second speaker for stereo sound

Connect and stream music easily with Bluetooth

