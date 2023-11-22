Ultimate Ears’ WONDERBOOM 3 is even more of our favorite speaker at $60 (Save $40), more

Amazon is now offering the best price ever on the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3. This is one of our favorite Bluetooth speakers on the market, and now it’s an even better buy at $59.99 shipped. Today’s discount comes in several styles and is marked down from $100. This is matching the all-time low for only the second time, too. Detailing everything that’s new this time around, our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect.

Arriving with a handheld form-factor that’s backed by IP67 water-resistance for serenading you in the shower and more, the speaker can also float in water and packs the brand’s usual fabric-wrapped design. That build is now made of recycled materials, and arrives with improved battery compared to the previous-generation model with 14 hours of playback on a single charge rounding out the package around a 360-degree internal speaker system and stereo support.

Also on sale today, the Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM drops down to $399.99. It’s $50 off and marking the third-best price to date. As the flagship offering in the Ultimate Ears speaker arsenal, HYPERBOOM fittingly lives up to its name with quite the capable internal audio array that’s backed by an adaptive equalizer to adjust music tuning to your surroundings. There’s also 24-hour battery life, which pairs with an IPX4 water-resistant build, as well as your choice of Bluetooth and AUX connectivity.

While the HYPERBOOM is still the company’s most capable speaker, there is a new speaker in town that looks to offer a slightly scaled down experience. Ultimate Ears’ new EPICBOOM was just revealed earlier this fall, and debuts with some nifty new adaptive EQ tech and a smaller, yet still waterproof housing.

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 features:

ULTIMATE EARS WONDERBOOM 3 Ultra portable Bluetooth speaker with a surprisingly bigger 360-degree stereo sound that’s crisp, bassy, and ready to go with 14 hours of boom — anywhere you go. WONDERBOOM 3 is your ultimate companion whether you’re at the tailgate, a pool party, at home, or even in the shower. Bigger, longer, more sustainable. Bigger 360 sound. 14 hours of boom. Waterproof, dustproof and floatable. Double up for stereo sound. Durable, portable, with range.

