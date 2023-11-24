ANYCUBIC’s new Photon Mono M5s 12K resin 3D printer falls to $430 ($290 off), more from $150

As part of its Black Friday sales, Amazon is offering the ANYCUBIC Photon Mono M5s 12K Resin 3D Printer for $429.99 shipped. Down from its regular $720 price tag, this 3D printer has seen many short-lived discounts since its release earlier in the year. Today’s deal amounts to a 40% markdown off the going rate that beats out our previous mention by $45 and gives you $290 in savings. It also comes with options for extra savings that can take either 5% or 10% off additional items that are bundled along with the printer – and even includes an option for a free 1kg bottle of High Speed 3D Printer Resin. Head below to learn more, or read out in-depth launch coverage here.

Positioned as the “first consumer-grade 12K resin 3D printer,” the Photon Mono M5s boasts a 10.1-inch 12K monochrome LCD screen with a 11520×5120 resolution and a 480:1 contrast ratio that allows it to print incredibly precise details “as fine as human hair with sharp edges and distinct contours.” Its sensors have been upgraded to eliminate risks of leveling failure while utilizing high-speed resin to achieve a printing speed of 105mm per hour. Its software has also received upgrades, with a new “intelligent mode” that can match exposure parameters according to the model’s details and dimensions. With this device, you’ll be able to create the realistic models of your dreams, up to 7.87 inches by 8.58 inches by 4.84 inches.

Other Notable ANYCUBIC 3D Printer discounts:

And if you’re a beginner to the world of 3D printer, check out our past coverage of the Anycubic Kobra Plus 3D Printer. This FDM 3D printer adopts Anycubic LeviQ auto-leveling system with 25-point precise leveling up, making leveling and printing accessible in one touch, with easy control for a more intelligent printing experience.

ANYCUBIC Photon Mono M5s features:

【Leveling-Free】Anycubic pioneered the consumer grade leveling free resin 3D printer. During printing, the mechanical sensor on the cantilever arm detects the fit between the printing platform and the floating leveling module and automatically adjusts it based on the detection results. This eliminates the risk of leveling failure and improves printing success rate

【Intelligent and Efficient】Prior to printing, auto device check and resin detection are utilized to check exposure screen, mechanical detection module and motor operation status and the amount of resin whether meet the needs to help start printing smoothly. In additional, printing status detection can report and analyze common bottoming-out printing failures, improving printing efficiency.

【Upgraded Slicer Software】The new “Intelligent Mode” in Anycubic Photon workshop 3.1 can match exposure parameters according to model details and dimensions. And the new support algorithm further improve the printing stability and success rate, realizing one-click repair of damaged models, improve the speed of both punching and slicing.

