Arc’teryx Black Friday sale goes live: Up to 30% off select gear including jackets, hoodies, pants, more

Outdoor gear and apparel company, Arc’teryx, announced its Black Friday sale which is now live through November 27. One of our favorite pieces from the sale is the women’s Cerium Jacket – perfect for all-around activity, featuring responsibly-sourced down insulation. The Cerium Jacket is now 30% off, coming in at $262.50. Next up is the women’s Atom Crew Neck Pullover, available for $168, marked down 30% off its original price. This lightweight crew neck has synthetic insulation, a relaxed fit, and is available in three colorways. For the men, we have the Thorium Jacket priced at $320, featuring versatile down-insulated mid-layers and everyday functionality. Head below for more details on the Arc’teryx Black Friday sale.

The women’s Cerium Jacket – available in Black and Atmos – is a minimalist, technical jacket that will keep you warm during these colder winter months. Featuring a high-performance design for any activity, the Cerium Jacket is now going for $262.50. Made of recycled Coreloft, the women’s Atom Crewneck Pullover delivers a lightweight warmth, breathable comfort, packability, and ergonomic patterning, making it easy to slip on and off; get yours for $168, available in Skyspace, Black, and Forage. The men’s Thorium Jacket – now going for $320 – is a must-have for the serious cold. This jacket was created to keep you warm and comfortable with responsibly-sourced 750 fill-power grey goose down, an abrasion-resistant nylon shell, and synthetic insulation.

More of our favorite pieces from the Arc’teryx Black Friday sale:

Women’s:

Cerium SV Hoody – $315 (orig. $450)

(orig. $450) Atom Lightweight Vest – $105 (orig. $150)

(orig. $150) Sentinal Insulated Jacket – $560 (orig. $800)

(orig. $800) Sima Pullover – $98 (orig. $140)

Men’s:

More on Cerium Jacket:

An alpine-ready midlayer in cold conditions, a warming layer during rest phases – the iconic Cerium is made for backcountry missions. Featuring a refined design utilizing more sustainable materials, it delivers outstanding warmth, packs small, and weighs just 255 grams. Responsibly-sourced 850 fill down – with Coreloft™ synthetic used in areas prone to moisture – provides premium insulation. The recycled 15D Arato™ nylon outer is light and durable, a bio-derived liner reduces petroleum use, and the streamlined design is articulated for freedom of movement.

