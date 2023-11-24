Level Lock Smart Locks hides HomeKit support right in your front door from $173 (Reg. $249+)

Amazon is now offering the Level Lock Smart Lock for $172.94 shipped. Normally fetching $249, you’re looking at a 31% price cut and one of the best markdowns ever. This comes within $1 of our previous fall Prime Day mention from last month, and is only $3 more than the all-time low. The savings also carry over to the Touch Edition at $199. This model is down from $329 and marks a new all-time low at $2 under our previous mention. Head below for more.

With a streamlined design that hardly looks like it is packing as much smart home prowess as you’ll find, Level Touch arrives with a sleek satin nickel finish. Alongside the traditional key hole, there’s also a wide range of ways to unlock including HomeKit and Siri, the companion app via Bluetooth, NFC-based keycards, and living up to its name, a touch capacitive exterior. In our hands-on review, we found that Level Touch was the “most versatile smart lock” on the market, despite looking like an ordinary deadbolt.

As novel as the invisible design is, it does mean you’re giving up an integrated keypad. For that, we’re currently also tracking the best price yet on the Nest x Yale smart lock. It currently sells for less than ever before thanks to a rare discount that takes $100 off the touchscreen-enabled front door upgrade. It’s now down to $199, and is going to be a particularly notable option for those in the Assistant ecosystem.

Level Lock Smart Lock Touch features:

The first and only refined smart lock that makes technology invisible, Level Lock – Touch Edition is the smallest and most advanced smart lock ever. Made to effortlessly blend in with your beautiful home without unsightly boxes on your door.

