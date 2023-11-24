Amazon’s new Echo Show 8 3rd Gen with personalized Alexa now $105 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is now offering the first chance to save on its new Echo Show 8 3rd Gen. The just-released smart display hit the scene back in September with some new personalized tech and now sells for $104.99 shipped. It’s down from $150, and marking a new all-time low at $45 off. Today’s discount joins all of the other price cuts on Amazon’s entire lineup of Echo speakers. We detail everything new about the refreshed Alexa display in our launch coverage, as well as below the fold.

Amazon’s new Echo Show 8 arrives with the same 8-inch touchscreen display and all of the expected hands-free Alexa tech. Speaking of, Alexa is getting a bit of an overhaul, with Amazon’s new Adaptive Content using local computer vision to tailor the experience based on who’s around. Amazon then doubles down on the smart home control features, with support for Zigbee, Matter, and Thread right out of the box.

Echo Speakers

The new Echo Show 5 3rd Gen is also getting in on the savings at $39.99. This is matching its all-time low as only the third discount so far, and clocks in at $50 off the usual $90 price tag. Amazon’s latest smart display was just refreshed earlier in the spring and arrives with a 5.5-inch display alongside all of the usual access to Alexa.

You’ll be able to do all of the same things previous models offered, but now there’s improved sound thanks to an entirely new internal speaker system. This is also the first Echo smart display to launch with Matter from the start. That opens up a whole new world of smart home connectivity. Amazon is also applying some more sustainable construction focus to its Echo Show 3rd Gen, with 100% post-consumer recycled aluminum and recycled polyester yarn being used in the build.

Echo Smart displays:

Echo accessories:

Echo Show 8 3rd Gen features:

Entertainment is more immersive with spatial audio and an 8″ HD touchscreen. Video calling is crisper with high-quality sound and a 13 MP camera. And your home is more connected than ever with the built-in smart home hub. Content on Prime Video, Netflix, Fire TV Channels, and more comes to life with an HD display and room-filling spatial audio. Ask Alexa to stream Amazon Music, Apple Music, or Spotify. Subscriptions for some services required.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!