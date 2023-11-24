elago vintage Mac, ice cream, Game Boy tech cases start from $8.50 for Black Friday

Justin Kahn -
elago Black Friday sale

As part of its Black Friday sale, the official elago Amazon storefront is now offering a massive collection of price drops on its AirPods and AirTag cases as well as a host of discounts on the brand’s Apple Watch stands and charging stations. The deals start from $8.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Just after the brand debuted its new Nintendo-inspired MagSafe wallet, we are now tracking Black Friday deals on its Game Boy AirTag and AirPods Pro 2 cases as well as a series of vintage iMac and Macintosh offerings, and the beloved silicone ice cream covers. Head below for a closer look at some top picks. 

elago Black Friday AirPods case deals:

elago Black Friday AirTag cases:

elago Apple Watch stands, charging stations, more:

elago AW5 Game Boy AirPods Pro Case features:

Unlike other generic cases that are mass produced, all of our cases are designed in house from scratch. From a concept, all the way to a finished product, every aspect of creating a product is done in-house to ensure that you get a case that will fit perfectly, help protect from drops, and looks great – saving you time and money! Other cases can be boring with just adding some color but the elago aw5 compatible with AirPods 3 transforms the charging case into a retro gaming console!

Amazon

Black Friday 2023

elago

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

