elago vintage Mac, ice cream, Game Boy tech cases start from $8.50 for Black Friday

As part of its Black Friday sale, the official elago Amazon storefront is now offering a massive collection of price drops on its AirPods and AirTag cases as well as a host of discounts on the brand’s Apple Watch stands and charging stations. The deals start from $8.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Just after the brand debuted its new Nintendo-inspired MagSafe wallet, we are now tracking Black Friday deals on its Game Boy AirTag and AirPods Pro 2 cases as well as a series of vintage iMac and Macintosh offerings, and the beloved silicone ice cream covers. Head below for a closer look at some top picks.
elago Black Friday AirPods case deals:
- elago AW5 Game Boy AirPods Pro 2 $8.50 (Reg. $11)
- elago Ice Cream Case AirPods Pro 2 $10 (Reg. $15)
- elago Premium Waterproof Case AirPods Pro 2 $11 (Reg. $14)
- And much more…
elago Black Friday AirTag cases:
- W5 SNES Case Keychain $11 (Reg. $13)
- Basic Keychain Case $9 (Reg. $11)
- iPod Shuffle Case $10.50 (Reg. $13)
- Retro Floppy Disk Case $11 (Reg. $15)
- Ice Cream Case $10.50 (Reg. $13)
- Avocado Case $11 (Reg. $14)
- Apple TV Remote Case $10 (Reg. $12)
- And even more…
elago Apple Watch stands, charging stations, more:
- W3 Apple Watch Retro Mac Stand $10 (Reg. $14)
- W4 Apple Watch Retro iMac Stand $10 (Reg. $14)
- W6 Apple Watch iPod Stand $11 (Reg. $15)
- W2 Apple Watch Charger Stand $8 (Reg. $10)
- 3-in-1 AirPods Pro Charging Station: $23 (Reg. $28)
- MS1 Charging Stand: $14 (Reg. $22)
- And even more…
elago AW5 Game Boy AirPods Pro Case features:
Unlike other generic cases that are mass produced, all of our cases are designed in house from scratch. From a concept, all the way to a finished product, every aspect of creating a product is done in-house to ensure that you get a case that will fit perfectly, help protect from drops, and looks great – saving you time and money! Other cases can be boring with just adding some color but the elago aw5 compatible with AirPods 3 transforms the charging case into a retro gaming console!
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!