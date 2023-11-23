elago brings Game Boy handheld vibes to your handset with new Nintendo-inspired MagSafe wallet

Justin Kahn -
Smartphone AccessoriesNewselago
Brand new $19
elago Game Boy MagSafe wallet

elago is expanding its lineup of Nintendo-inspired Apple gear accessories today with its new Game Boy MagSafe wallet. The brand’s W5 collection has been around for while, wrapping AirPods and holding up your Apple Watch in vintage Game Boy-inspired cases and stands, but elago is now ready to bring the handheld Nintendo action to your handset. It essentially comes in a similar silhouette as the standard minimalist models we featured back in July, but with a Game Boy-like design. Now available for purchase at $19, head below for a closer look. 

W5 elago Game Boy MagSafe wallet

Outside of the retro Nintendo-inspired design here, you’re essentially looking at a traditional silicone elago magnetic wallet. Ready to snap onto the back of your MagSafe iPhone 12, 13, 14, or 15 series handset, it also features a layer of RFID blocking material to safeguard your cards from electromagnetic waves. From there, it provides enough space for 2 cards to keep the overall design a thin one, with a handy finger cut out along the bottom – this makes it easier to coax the cards out when needed. 

…magnetic and compatible with MagSafe phones! It can hold up to TWO CARDS, so you can always have your ID and a CREDIT CARD with you. A finger groove was designed near the bottom of the card pocket for ERGONOMIC GRIP and a small card removal aid was added to the bottom to HELP PUSH the cards out.

The real selling point here is the Game Boy looks. Complete with a faux display, a pair of red face buttons, the classic black D-pad, and the grey start and select buttons, The Nintendo vibes are clear and present here. 

elago’s new silicone card pocket is designed to look like a RETRO GAMING CONSOLE. Keep a piece of GAMING HISTORY with you always on your phone compatible with MagSafe – along with 2 cards!

The new W5 elago Game Boy MagSafe wallet is now available for purchase via the brand’s official Amazon storefront for $18.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. 

elago

