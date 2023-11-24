Keurig Black Friday deals now live: K-Mini matching all-time low at $50, more up to $100 off

As part of its now live Black Friday deals, Amazon is now offering up to 50% off Keurig coffee makers. Amazon is now offering the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker at $49.99 shipped in several colorways. Regularly $90 at Amazon, this model is currently selling for $80 at Walmart and is now at the best price we can find. Today’s deal is $10 under our previous mention and a notable chance to scoop up the compact brewer for your countertop or to get under the tree this year. Among Keurig’s more compact and minimalist models, it takes up very little space on the countertop (roughly 5-inches) to provide a simple single-serve pod system. It can brew cup sizes between 6 and 12 ounces with a travel mug-friendly design – cord storage and a matte finish in several discounted colorways round out the details. Head below for more Black Friday Keurig deals.

More Black Friday Keurig deals:

We are working around the clock to track all of the best deals for Black Friday 2023. While many of the notable offers went live early this week, there are plenty more to come and everything kicks off right now at Amazon and just about all major retailer.

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker features:

The Keurig K-Mini single serve coffee maker in Black features a sleek design with matte finish, and at less than 5 inches wide is the perfect size for any space or occasion. The K-Mini brewer is effortlessly simple to use – just add fresh water to the reservoir, pop in your favorite K-Cup pod, press the brew button and enjoy fresh brewed, delicious coffee in minutes. Choose from hundreds of delicious K-Cup pod varieties to enjoy 6-12oz of your favorite coffee, tea, cocoa, and iced beverages.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!