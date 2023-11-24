Renpho’s Eyeris 1 heated eye massager falls 65% to $46 low, smart scales, more from $18

As part of its Black Friday sales, Amazon is taking up to 65% off a collection of Renpho health products; smart sclaes, massagers, heating pads, and more. The star deal amongst the bunch is the Eyeris 1 Heated Eye Mask Massager for $45.99 shipped. Down from its $130 price tag, this massaging mask is receiving the highest discount, amounting to 65% off its going rate, and landing at a new all-time low that also matches the current used pricing. We’ve put together a rundown of our favorites below, or you can head directly to the sale’s page here to browse through all the deals being offered.

The Eyeris 1 has built-in heating pads that provide a comfortable and soothing temperature range from 104 degrees to 107 degrees Fahrenheit, all while its oscillating pressure and rhythmic percussion massages the skin around your eyes. You can listen to the curated options of pre-recorded music for deeper relaxation or even your favorite tunes by connecting the mask via Bluetooth. It features a 180-degree foldable design that makes it easy to stash and transport no matter where you’re headed: the office, an airplane, or travelling through the vast wilderness of the world.

Other Notable Renpho Black Friday discounts:

You can also check out our coverage of the Theragun Black Friday deals taking up to 34% off its massage guns, foam rollers, and more. And if you’re planning to purchase one of the smart scales from the above deals that tracks BMI, body fat percentage, and eleven more health metrics, why not pair it with one of the discounted machines being offered by Echelon? Get yourself in shape, and be able to actually see the difference exercise makes!

Eyeris 1 Heated Eye Mask Massager features:

Comfortable Heating Massage: RENPHO eye massager built-in heating pads provide a comfortable temperature between 104 and 107 degrees Fahrenheit (40℃-42℃). This eye device is not suitable for individuals who have undergone eye operation, retina condition, cataract, glaucoma, etc.

Relax Your Eyes: Our eye machine adopts oscillating pressure and rhythmic percussion massaging, it can make the skin around the eyes more relaxed. Eye heating massager with Bluetooth music can play a good sedative effect. Wear it for 15 minutes before going to bed every night, you will be totally relaxed and enjoy a better sweet dream. Our eye care machine also can effectively help you with migraine relief.

180° Foldable & Portable Design: RENPHO electric eye massager can be folded into a compact design, so you can carry it to the office, airplane, or traveling. In addition, the headband can be easily adjusted in size and is suitable for all teenagers and adults. Use the headband to adjust the size to fit your head size.

Bluetooth Customizable Music: Built-in speakers and pre-recorded sound enhance stress relief. Connect via Bluetooth to play your own music playlists. Simply search for ‘Eye Massager’ device with Bluetooth on.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

