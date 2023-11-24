Samsung’s new stylish Frame 4K smart TVs start from $548 with up to $1,000 in savings

Samsung’s popular The Frame 4K Smart TVs are getting in on the early Black Friday discounts today, marked down just in time for retrofitting the home theater ahead of the holidays. Right now, seven different sizes are marked down to their best prices yet – all of which start at $547.99 shipped for the 32-inch model. There’s as much as $1,000 in savings to be had on the up to 55-inch displays, which we break down below the fold. You can also learn what’s new this time around with the latest version of the unique smart TV in our launch coverage.

Taking a distinct design approach from other TVs on the market, Samsung’s Frame TV arrives with a sleek design that trades in your usual black plastic bezels for a more streamlined appearance that is designed to look more like a picture frame than a home theater upgrade. Fittingly for its name, that allows you to hang the 32-inch 4K HDR QLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate up on the wall, while also taking advantage of the digital picture frame tech that shows off both personal photos and gallery-quality artwork.

Samsung Frame sizes on sale:

All of that gives you a home theater upgrade that still looks the part, but also blends into your home decor when not in use. Other notable features include AirPlay 2 support, four HDMI ports, and onboard smart streaming tech. New this time around though is new interface that on top of visually overhauling the UI, also implements a new Samsung Art Store 2.0 with even more variety.

Samsung 2023 The Frame TV features:

Artwork, shows, movies and memories—display what you love on The Frame, the picture frame-like TV. See everything on the QLED FHD TV at 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot that saturates your screen with a billion colors. Switch on Art Mode and transform your TV into your own personal art exhibit.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!