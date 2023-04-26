Samsung begins shipping 2023 Frame 4K TVs with refreshed digital artwork and rotating designs

Samsung’s new lineup of Frame TVs were originally shown off back at CES 2023 in January, and today the first of the new units are beginning to ship. Delivering on much of that same promise of blending your usual 4K HDR panels into a stealthy picture frame design, the latest models arrive with some quality of life adjustments, new software experience, and the same price tags as before.

Samsung begins shipping new 2023 Frame TVs

Now several years into the unique lineup of home theater upgrades, the Samsung Frame TV collection has long been a favorite amongst 9to5Toys readers. Breaking the mold defined by black plastic bezels that nearly every other brand employs for its TVs, this lineup prioritizes form just as much as it does function.

The signature features of the Samsung Frame TVs from the beginning has been the ability to blend into the rest of your home decor. These releases do so by disguising themselves as picture frames up on your wall, hence Samsung’s not-so-subtle naming scheme. All that remains the same this time around for the new 2023 debuts, with much of the same overall design arriving inside and out.

There’s still a 4K HDR QLED panel at the center of the experience backed by a 120Hz refresh rate, not to mention FreeSync for some added improvements while gaming. Over on the connectivity and smart features side of the equation, Samsung is still delivering staples in the lineup like onboard streaming service support. That’s alongside more novel features like AirPlay 2 integration for casting content from an iPhone, as well as HomeKit and built-in Alexa.

As for what’s actually new this time around, the Samsung 2023 Frame TVs are taking a smaller step forward than we’ve seen in previous years. The 2022 editions notably arrived with the introduction of a new matte finish on the panel that helps cut back on reflections to really lean into the work of art look. And while that remains for the latest generation, most of the upgrades this time around aren’t quite as noticeable to the naked eye.

Previously, Samsung locked the ability to switch between horizonal and vertical orientations behind some of the smaller form-factors in the Frame lineup, and now for 2023, that is being changed. Every model from the 32-inch all the way up to the 65-inch release will be receiving the same adjustments so you can orient the display however you’d like at home. There’s also support for the new automatic wall mount, that lets you adjust the position of the TVs with just a click of the remote.

On the software front, Samsung is delivering a new interface that packs support for its virtual assistant Bixby. One of the bigger complaints from Frame owners and Samsung TV users alike is that the software isn’t quite as premium as the hardware Samsung ships, and so the brand is finally looking to address that with a visual overhaul and some reliability fixes. Part of that software update arrives as the new Samsung Art Store 2.0, which gives the Frame 2023 TVs their signature feature of doubling as digital works of art. There’s unfortunately NFT support built into the package, too.

While we’re still waiting for pricing to arrive for the entire lineup officially, the first listing has now gone live for the Samsung 2023 Frame TVs. Launching today courtesy of Samsung’s own online storefront and Amazon, both retailers have the new 32-inch version up for sale. It clocks in with a $597.99 price tag, which is the same going rate that the previous-generation 2022 model launched with last year, which should mean that the rest of the lineup will be arriving with the same prices as before, too.

43-inch: $998

50-inch: $1,298

55-inch: $1,498

65-inch: $1,998

75-inch: $2,998

9to5Toys’ Take

Past years have seen Samsung take a more exciting approach to refreshing its popular Frame TV lineup, with 2023 being more of a quality of life update to the lineup. Samsung’s latest are certainly always worth a look, but now there’s more value than ever for the previous-generation devices. These have been seeing some sizable price cuts as of late, making the list prices on the new releases, though there’s some cash savings available that make the 2022 models all the more compelling.

