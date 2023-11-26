Das Keyboard 6 for Mac with aluminum build sees first discount to $159 (Reg. $199)

The new Das Keyboard 6 for Mac is seeing its first discount this Cyber Monday. Now dropping in price at Amazon down to $159 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon, the savings arrive from the usual $199 price tag. This is $40 off and a new all-time low, right as you’d expect from the first-ever price cut. We’re big fans of Das Keyboard and the company’s German-engineered workstations upgrades here at 9to5Toys, and this latest debut into the collection doubles down on that quality. Head below for the full rundown.

The new Das Keyboard 6 elevates your Mac with a USB-C interface alongside all of the other bells and whistles you’d expect. The keyboard comes centered around clicky Cherry MX Blue switches with white backlighting. When we note that there’s a German-engineered build, we mean that the whole accessory packs an aluminum build with some of the best build quality around. This model keeps up the tradition of delivering an over-sized volume knob on the side, while also adding in a 2-port USB-C hub.

If you can live with USB-A instead of the newer standard, the Das Keyboard 4 is also getting in on the savings. Right now, it sells for $10 less at $149 once you’ve clipped the $30 on-page coupon, dropping the price from its usual $179 going rate. You’re largely looking at the same feature set, just without the newer USB-C spec. Still, this was the keyboard that “finally sold me on mechanical switches” – an experience you can read all about in our hands-on review.

Das Keyboard 6 features:

Das Keyboard 6 Professional is a keyboard for the modern worker. With the best materials and leading Cherry MX blue switches, this keyboard provides an exceptional typing experience. Clear backlight for working any time of day or night. See your keys through the laser etched shine through keycaps with a clean font. With a premium, anodized aluminum top enclosure, the 6 Professional is extremely durable and will stand the test of time.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!