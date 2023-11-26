Lexar’s new 7,400MB/s NM790 PC/PS5 internal heatsink SSDs hit new lows from $51 (36% off)

Justin Kahn -
36% off From $51
Lexar’s new affordable heatsink SSDs-NM790 Heatsink M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4x4 NVMe SSD-01

As part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is now offering its best prices yet on the new Lexar NM790 PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 2280 Internal Heatsink Solid-State Drives. You’ll find the 1TB model down at $50.95 shipped and the 4TB configuration going for $186.95 shipped. Regularly $80 and $230 respectively, this is up to 36% in savings and the lowest we can find. These new drives officially released at the top of the month with some notable launch discounts, but we are now tracking new all-time lows for Cyber Monday. Clocking in at up to 7,400MB/s, you’re looking at some notable speeds for the price here. The PCIe Gen4 NVMe architecture is joined by the M.2 2280 form-factor most gaming PCs and the PS5 requires alongside an integrated heatsink “to keep your rig cool for better performance and power efficiency.” Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more Cyber Monday internal SSD deals. 

We are also still tracking some notable hangover Black Friday internal SSD deals you’ll want to browse through as well:

And if you’re looking for some seriously fast internal storage action, the ongoing deals we are tracking on the up to 12,400MB/s Crucial T700 1TB Gen5 NVMe M.2 heatsink SSDs are still live. The 1TB is going for $167.50, but the particularly notable deal here has the 2TB model sitting at the $230 Amazon all-time low. 

Lexar NM790 SSD with Heatsink features:

  • Exceptional performance up to 7400MB/s read, 6500MB/s write; 3000TBW
  • 2x faster than PCIe Gen 3 SSDs
  • Designed with a heatsink to keep your rig cool for better performance and power efficiency
  • Up to 40% less power consumption than DRAM cache-enabled PCIe Gen 4 SSDs
  • Host Memory Buffer (HMB) 3.0 activates the DRAM cache function of your device for a smoother transfer speed and seamless performance
  • Compatible with PlayStation 5
  • Five-year limited warranty

