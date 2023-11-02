Lexar officially releases new 7,400MB/s M.2 heatsink SSDs with launch deals from $72

Today out of San Jose, California, Lexar is launching its new affordable heatsink SSDs. After the release of the standard issue NM790 models back in August, Lexar is ready to officially unleash its new NM790 Heatsink M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4×4 NVMe SSD to the world. Much like the base model versions, the heatsink variants are delivering some relatively economical solutions to PC gamers and PS5 users with more than respectable specs at the ready alongside a series of launch deals courtesy of the official listings on Amazon. Head below for a closer look and more details on Lexar’s new affordable heatsink SSDs.

Lexar’s new affordable heatsink SSDs

Lexar says the new heatsink models build “upon the success of its predecessor, the NM790 (without heatsink) which claimed several awards” from a series of trusted sources to provide a new option for PS5 and PC gaming rigs.

These affordable heatsink SSDs might cost less than some of the more popular options out there, but they are still delivering comparable 7,400MB/s sequential read and 6,500MB/s sequential write speeds alongside random read and write speeds of up to 1,100K IOPs.

The integrated heatsink, according to Lexar, “keeps things running smoothly even at full throttle, ensuring that systems stay cool and maintain speed, power efficiency, and thermal control for sustained high-performance on both PlayStation5 and PCs.”

Features at glance:

Compatible with PlayStation5

Exceptional performance of up to 7400MB/s read, 6500MB/s write

2x faster than PCIe Gen 3 SSDs

Designed with an integrated heatsink to keep gaming rigs cool

Up to 40% less power consumption than DRAM cache-enabled PCIe Gen 4 SSDs

Host Memory Buffer (HMB) 3.0 offers smooth transfer speeds and seamless performance

Lexar’s new affordable NM790 heatsink SSDs are “available at special promotion pricing on Amazon” through November 6, 2023 as well. Starting from $72 shipped on the 1TB model, that’s less than the price of the slower WD_BLACK 1TB SN850X NVMe Internal Gaming SSD without an integrated heatsink, for comparison.

Special launch pricing breaks down as follows:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!