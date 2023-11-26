MANSCAPED body groomers and shavers now 30% off for Cyber Monday, deals from $9

As part of its Cyber Monday deals, the official MANSCAPED Amazon storefront is now offering some solid offers on its popular range of trimmers, shavers, and body groomers at 30% off. There’s a good chance you have seen these things advertised all over the interwebs for the past few weeks leading up to the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, and the Amazon price drops are now live. You’re looking at relatively rare deals with some of the best prices we have tracked all year – the shavers start from $28 while accessory offers kick off at $9 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Head below for a closer look at the MANSCAPED Cyber Monday deals.

MANSCAPED Cyber Monday deals:

Amazon is also offering a host of Philips Noroelco shavers and trimmers on sale for Cyber Monday. The deals start from $53 shipped and include a range of wet/dry shavers as well as body grooming tools, full haircut kits, and more. Scope those offers out right here.

And while we are on the subject, you’ll also want to dive into the Cyber Monday Oral-B, Crest, and Philips Sonicare oral care deals. You’ll find a host of teeth whitening kits and electric toothbrushes at up to 50% off and with as much as $140 in savings attached. All of those deals are detailed for you in our previous coverage.

MANSCAPED The Handyman features:

Our precision compact face shaver is equipped with a dual-action SkinSafe blade head that includes a long-hair leveler and a foil shaver blade. Don’t get left in the scruff. Our quick charging Li-ion battery gives you up to 60 minutes of run time to get your groom on. If you’re short on time, the 5-minute quick charge will give you enough juice to clean things up. Whether you’ve got a spur-of-the-moment overnight or a fringe friend’s destination wedding, The Handyman packs light and trims easy with a mess-free, magnetic protective cover.

