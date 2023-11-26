MANSCAPED body groomers and shavers now 30% off for Cyber Monday, deals from $9

Justin Kahn -
AmazonCyber Monday 2023MANSCAPED
30% off From $9
a cellphone sitting on a table

As part of its Cyber Monday deals, the official MANSCAPED Amazon storefront is now offering some solid offers on its popular range of trimmers, shavers, and body groomers at 30% off. There’s a good chance you have seen these things advertised all over the interwebs for the past few weeks leading up to the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, and the Amazon price drops are now live. You’re looking at relatively rare deals with some of the best prices we have tracked all year – the shavers start from $28 while accessory offers kick off at $9 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Head below for a closer look at the MANSCAPED Cyber Monday deals. 

MANSCAPED Cyber Monday deals:

Amazon is also offering a host of Philips Noroelco shavers and trimmers on sale for Cyber Monday. The deals start from $53 shipped and include a range of wet/dry shavers as well as body grooming tools, full haircut kits, and more. Scope those offers out right here

And while we are on the subject, you’ll also want to dive into the Cyber Monday Oral-B, Crest, and Philips Sonicare oral care deals. You’ll find a host of teeth whitening kits and electric toothbrushes at up to 50% off and with as much as $140 in savings attached. All of those deals are detailed for you in our previous coverage

MANSCAPED The Handyman features:

Our precision compact face shaver is equipped with a dual-action SkinSafe blade head that includes a long-hair leveler and a foil shaver blade. Don’t get left in the scruff. Our quick charging Li-ion battery gives you up to 60 minutes of run time to get your groom on. If you’re short on time, the 5-minute quick charge will give you enough juice to clean things up. Whether you’ve got a spur-of-the-moment overnight or a fringe friend’s destination wedding, The Handyman packs light and trims easy with a mess-free, magnetic protective cover.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Cyber Monday 2023

MANSCAPED

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Cyber Monday 8Bitdo deals from $13: Ultimate gamepads w...
Level Lock+ drops to $279 with Apple Home Keys support ...
Breville Cyber Monday espresso machine deals now live f...
Best Cyber Monday smart TV deals: Hisense, TCL, Amazon,...
Govee Cyber Monday sale up to 44% off: Matter strip lig...
Time is running out to score a lifetime of Babbel langu...
Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale goes live with online...
Decluttr’s Black Friday sale takes an extra $150 ...
Load more...
Show More Comments