OnePlus 11 undercuts Black Friday with open-box discount to new $480 low (Save $220)

Woot is now offering a new, open-box condition OnePlus 11 5G for $479.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you an extra $6 otherwise. Today’s offer applies to an unlocked smartphone and drops it from the usual $700 going rate. It’s $220 off and beating the more widely-available Black Friday and Cyber Monday price of $550 by an extra $70. It’s a new all-time low, too. I’ve personally been using this smartphone for the past few months, and have been loving the taller screen aspect ratio and premium build – but you can read all about the OnePlus 11 below the fold or over in our launch coverage over at 9to5Google.

Everything with the new OnePlus 11 comes centered around the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip that on top of the improved performance in its own right, also features integrated AI processes to improve background app usage and improved multitasking. While the pro naming scheme is no where to be found this time around, you will find other fitting inclusions for a flagship handset like a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display backed by Dolby Vision compatibility, as well as a new 80W SUPERVOOC charger for speedy refuels. Its triple rear camera array with 50 MP main sensor rounds out the package.

If you’re looking for a different experience than the OnePlus 11, be sure to keep it locked to our Android guide this week as the Black Friday action comes to an end. We have all-time lows covered on just about every smartphone in the game right now, but these OnePlus Cyber Monday 2023 deals are worth a closer look for the latest from the company.

OnePlus 11 5G features:

The new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset is the most advanced chipset for Android devices, with increased CPU and GPU performance. Integrated AI processes improve background app usage, delivering increased multitasking abilities. The OnePlus 11 5G features a triple camera system, co-developed with Hasselblad – a primary 50MP sensor, a 48MP Ultra-Wide sensor, and 32MP Tele Sensor. Hasselblad integration unlocks a wide range of photographic possibilities, including OnePlus Billion Color Solution, Natural Color Calibration by Hasselblad, & Hasselblad Portraits.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!